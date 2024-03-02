Sign Up
Go back to California State University-Fullerton (CSUF)

Freshman Dorm Tour!

This is my freshman dorm tour at CSUF! Our dorms are really new and super nice, with a ton of amenities to access. We had full a/c, big closets, a huge common room & study rooms, and full janitorial maintenance for the bathrooms and hallways. My biggest complaint was mainly that we didn't have any sort of kitchen access (I have seen other dorms that have kitchens in the basement of the building), and by the spring semester I really wanted to cook for myself instead of going to the dining hall. BUT, if you're going to live on campus at a school, this is definitely the place to do it. The dorms were seriously so nice guys... I can't say it enough!

