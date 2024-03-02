Get Your Zen On
The most relaxing spot on campus, focused on self care and mindfulness. This place is located in the Education Classroom Building in the basement next to room 055. Music: https://www.bensound.com
So I'm inside the basement of the Education Classroom Education Building and last Mr My boyfriend found a really nice spot. That's just really great, really relaxing and everything. It's like Come here with blacks, sticks and stones really cared, making sure that students are mindful about their health. Really? And probably messing up, but that's okay.