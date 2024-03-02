Clubs are a great way to get involved not only on campus, but also with other members of the club from universities around the area! CSUF's NSU (Nikkei Studio Union) Club, as well as other NSU clubs from other universities, host basketball tournaments every year and form teams to play against each other just for fun. Many of the club members go out to support the club, so the tournaments are often great social and bonding events for the club members. Music: https://www.bensound.com