So when it comes to housing, you have three different options. You can either one commute from home, tio live on campus or three lives off campus. So I have actually been able to do all three since attending Cal State Fullerton. My first year, I lived in the dorms, which was amazing. Second year I lived at home, which was not as amazing. You know, do you know you do what you gotta deal and through here right now I live on an off campus apartment right across the street from school, so it's super convenient. So if you want to live on campus, you have different options. If your first year, you have to live in the dorms and you're going to live on campus, you're not allowed to live in any of the off campus apart on campus. So if your first year, you only have what option? If you want to live on campus, you can only live in the door. It's only freshmen who are living in the dorms. If you're a second year and up and you want to live on campus, you have to live in the on Captain's apartments. So if you're a second year and up, um, your options are either lived to be on campus apartments or living off campus. Personally, I would recommend living in the off campus apartments. You don't have to buy a meal plan, and it's convenient. There's still like three four different apartment complex complexes like Red Cross Street, the street from school. I would even go so far as to argue My apartment off campus is closer to school. It's a it's like a shorter walk than when I lived on campus, so the option is yours.