The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

I'm in the housing area, which is where the apartments of the dorms and the dining hall captains are. Over here is the gas to know which is the only dining hall that they have on campus. They have like food for breakfast, lunch and dinner. So for meals you have, if you're living on campus, you have three options. You can either get the five day block five block five o'clock, which gives you feels from Monday to Friday, Unlimited swipes eleven and enters entrances in five days a week. There's Seven Days Flocked plan, which is unlimited meals any day of the week, Monday through Sunday. Then there's the ninety block meal plan, which gives you ninety swipes many meals nice swipes into on the gastronome. Meet ninety days and all your plans come with guests. Wife's on a twenty five dollars balance, which even spend at the market over there that sell snacks. The late night market, which is open later at night. It was really cool, but you don't necessarily have to live on campus to get a meal plan because actually, last year when I computed from home my second year, I got the ninety day meal plan, which allowed me Tio come from school from class and always just like the gastronomic beat there. So I didn't have to bring lunch and dinner every single day since I was on campus like a lot. So getting the ninety day meal plan actually helped me and saved me a lot of money, my favorite meals when I have the meal. Plans of the Gastineau were breakfast and just plunge. I guess breakfast because they had a omelette station where you could choose all your toppings. Teo, a chef in the chef, just makes the only right in front of you, like cheese and onions, tomatoes on it. It's always like a really long way mornings. So if you don't have time before class should go earlier or just skip it altogether. They have sole a's and vegetable soup telling wedding soup. Everything else throughout the regular here gets kind of old because they tend to use the same ingredients or the meat just isn't like, tender of flavor, fool and everything. It's like the only dining hall in campus, so not bad on sleep.