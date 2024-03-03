The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

Uh, a apartment complex that's called Park Avenue. There's a lot of students that live here first. So I thought I would take you guys with me a little apartment tour, so yeah, let's go. Then here's my roommate here, Mrs. I got that, William. Then we have a what's this called patio balcony? She is What? What? What's your major design major? Yeah. Because me and Selina took surfing last semester, but just so cool. It's like, really early in the morning, but it's totally worth it because it's so much fun because it's really pretty, all the palm trees and everything, and then we look inside. This is marrying me and Miriam's fast through both of me and why Long, beautiful letter. It's a nice little bathroom, you know, the necessities. Then down there is Selena and Tiffany's bedroom, and they also have their own, like private bathroom. Um, I love pillows, Even tell and there's my sorority letters. Just try to make it really homey because I live so far away from home with snacks from who, Like some stuff that my little got me actually, here's my desk is usually where I do my makeup and my homework and basically everything in life. I've got a calendar that's, like, totally outdated because it's from two thousand eighteen. You know, some pictures of my friends, You got comfy little chair, Excuse this mess and then I've got my closet, which, like huge. I'm going to show you guys there, I have my clothes. Then here is my TV shoes and these are actually my pom poms for when I was in Cheers, which was like like two years or one year ago, I believe. Yeah, I hope you like this little apartment tour sitting, watching you guys later.