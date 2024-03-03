Campus shuttle
The campus shuttle goes back and forth from two different off-campus locations. One goes to the off-campus dorms and the other to the apartment area that a lot of students live at. That's the one I'm taking!
This my roommate, Tina and the shuttle's really convenient for when you live off campus. Go straight from the apartments where most students live to campus. How often does it go? Every need something like that. There's like, Ah, a website where you can, like, check when it goes.