Constance at CSULB
Hi and welcome to my virtual campus tour guide of CSULB. My name is Constance, I am a Journalism and PR student, and can't wait to show you all my campus.
The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.
I'm so excited to see you guys is tour guide of my campus. I am a junior now, and my major is journalism with specialization in public relations. I'm actually from Norway and a little town there called Common On. So, yeah, I'm so excited to show you guys around campus, you get to meet my friends and you get to hear more about my experience at California State University, Long Beach.