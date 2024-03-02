The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

Okay, so there are a few sit down restaurants, not that many. There's a good bunch of seats inside that you can sit at the restaurants when it's usually during, like, lunch hour. All the seats are kind of taking up, especially the seats by the outlets. You'll notice every time you need an outlet, you can't find a seat near Well, because someone's already using it or they have a backpack there, saving your spot while they're in line to get food. Mall food court basically shot room restaurant, which I have never been. Thank you Need reservations for although if you're going to have a part of your group there do need reservations. There is the Outpost grill, and they have a Papa John's inside that restaurant. We're Shy Billy the Nugget Grill and Pub, which is a sit down restaurant next to the University Dining Hall Plaza. That's the only place where I believe you can get alcoholic beverages, that you have to be of age most important and life saving food locations on campus are the six convenience stores, which I have spent so much money at. My twenty nineteen goal is not just on those places area lifesaver because you'll realize that the University Daddy Hall Plaza as much as this sounds good, eat after having that math class or I mean a hard class or that midterm. You see that like, six dollars, eight dollars adds up and you're like, I don't even like that meal that much, you know. So as a broke college student, you know, I don't recommend spend your money on campus, but that. Don't eat campus because you'll save all money. Been like seven hundred million dollars? Asked Mr On Food alone. Reason why the six convenience stores are your friend is because they sell Scantron CE pens, pencils like a little like notebooks, like erasers paper. They also sell, like very convenient and food like frozen food, like those like TV dinner type of things. Then they have cup of noodles, which is a essential for college students like I probably ate more cup noodles then I did have hours of sleep have all of that. They have, like all the good junk food that, like as a kid, you're like, Oh, my gosh! Rials, flaming hot Cheetos, toddies or those like breads you always see in like the gas stations that are like Danish, like strawberry cream and cheese. They had all of that stuff Beach Hut, which is next to the library and is the bookstore convenience store, which is like next to the bookstore. They had the corner market near the Usu, and then they have outposts, Wall Street, and they have the prominent hop each car, make it almost too convenient. Find yourself like this happened to me like I had it midterm or final. I had Scantron was at home, but I forgot they had to bring it for class because I'm used to, like in high school. The teachers created the Scantron is like, I don't have to bring it. Oh, my gosh, I left it at home and my house is like, twenty miles away from here. So when and now it's like twenty cents, ten cents for, like, a scantron. Yeah, And when you're in a rush, just get that couples. You know what I really like is this Japanese style hood on that is like the booty of couple noodles, but it's, like three dollars more.