The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

You can probably see people coming in and all behind me in a second. Um, we'll go in here and show you what the facility has to offer and all the different rooms that they haven't equipment as well. Looks like when you first came, it actually spotted some friends, So show them later. If you go to your right, you'll do locker room. If you want to interview sports and equipment, check out if you don't get clean towels here as well. So if you ever need to put your stuff away to work out, let's hear about the woman's locker room and the men's locker room. Then at the end of this hallway we have a rock climbing wall. She brought a place right now because I'm no hundred closed. We also have a racquetball court, um, and there's gym equipment spurt out. We also have mats out so you can do whatever kind of ab workouts or floor workouts that you want. Then on the opposite side of what I just showed you is a, uh, really, really large basketball court. So there's so much space and there's always people in there who are willing and wanting to play. So now we're heading into the area with all the equipment. So what work out you guys doing right now? We're just doing some laps down.