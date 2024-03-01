Go Beach sign and upper campus
This is upper campus! Here's where most of my classes are. It is also the part of campus where you can find the bookstore, Amazon pickup spot, The Awkward pool and the Go Beach sign!
Um, let's start with the go sign and here's the awkward pool. It's called awkward because it's really awkward to something there. Um, this is mainly where, like, I hang out on the grass area, you've been like sitting study if you want Teo through the night, um, and then on upper campus, we also have thie book store where you can buy books and like your idea like that. My favorite thing on upper campus is the Amazon pickup spot here.