So for two person room A cost seven thousand six hundred fifty dollars per year and broken down into its two semesters, it cost three thousand eight hundred and twenty five dollars. This does not include the price of the meal plan, which fluctuates on based on which one you choose. It's required that all people who stay in the dorms buy a meal plan. I'll say Long Beach offers about a different meal plans. In my opinion, I think it's best to go with the cheapest meal plan, the one that has ten meals because you're not going to eat all campus for every meal you're going to eat out with friends you're gonna eat at restaurants. So it's not safe to just buy the ultimate seventy access Well, because you're might not even be using them, though first year freshman student living in the dorms on campus are not allowed to purchase a parking permit, nor are they allowed to bring their cars on campus due to limited parking spaces. First, you're freshmen are also required to live in university housing during their first year. I had CSU will be, unless they're over the age of twenty one, or they'll be living with a parent or legal guardian during their entire freshman year and that their parents houses approximately within a twenty file minute mile radius of campus. In order to do this, you have to cement an exemption request and, ah, exception requests are on ly Given Teo those, like with current active military or veteran status, the person has to be married or domestically partnered and or with really dependent children. You could be exempt with them for medical or disability circumstance. Or you could be exempt if you're enrolled in five or fewer units because they do not require you to have university housing if that's the case. So the different housing options are Parkside, which is a first year housing community with mainly freshman and it is on campus. There's also Beast Beachside College, which is approximately one mile away from campus. It's super close, but it's not on campus, and it's geared towards continuing and transfer students. If their space available, can join that community. Um, Hillside College is the closest university housing to the central university, like we're all most classes are, and it's comprised of first year and returning students. So these halls offer residents single and double occupancy rooms and some of the academic house at Hillside College or university honors, which is the low. Siri knows the room and then also the International House and the G B T Q. I. A plus. The low pseudo storms, I believe, are the only dorms I have a C. So some of the things that Cassidy Long Beach offers its student residents are academic advising free or low cost programs and events. Free cable TV free Internet access free basic phone service. Free campus shuttle service for real Armitage Transit rights. Convenience of campus Resource is and you can pay in full or do the installment plan for the housing costs.