I just Long Beach because I knew that it had a fantastic program for the major I wanted to go into, and when I got to this campus, it's just gave me such an authentic, like, like visual, experience it for Mel. It really reminded me of the campuses you see in movies or TV shows, and that was important to me. I didn't really come into college with any stereotypes or expectations about the student body, but I've been really happy to find out that everybody is really sweet and welcoming. You can make from this pretty much wherever you go, So my major is really writing intensive, so that's definitely have to be pretty busy. I think academically, I've had some fantastic teachers. I've been able to get close to like people in my classes, which really helps me with my workload and to kind of like bounce off of their students taking more inside. I think the Long Beach community, it's really special. This place is so welcoming, and there's a lot of stuff first used to go to the beach. There's a really cool restaurants, cool places to visit her and I think as a community, it's a really special place.