Lower campus + Walter Pyramid
Lower campus is home to Engineering, Arts and Kinesiology amongst others. It is also the home to the famous Walter Pyramid, which hosts different sports events as well as other events such as ASI concerts.
This is where engineering and kinesiology buildings are. Um, which is kind of like the landmark of our campus. Um, in there is where they have the basketball games and the voluble games when they're in season. So it's a lot of fun to be in there all insert like some clips of what it looks like in there. Then here is a clip from when Jeremiah was at our school.