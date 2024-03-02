The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

I mean, it's national students along which states where I'm studying film for my third year. So why did you choose to go toe line Beach? This thing is like I wanted to go to. I wanted to move to California since I was like a little kid like my dream with film kind of came later, but I wanted to be like you're bigger city forces Beach a lot stuff. I don't really know what expects it, so I looked like the best council school that has filled, and it's like, relatively close to L. A and the beach, and it was like Long Beach, and then I just applied and I got in. What do you think of this student climate like? How's the student here? Yeah, what it looks like. Honestly, I would say just to like, be on it's the but it I want it. I want to say that it's kind of what you put in to it. The thing is, there's like a lot like there's so many opportunities here with, like, meeting people do stuff like researchers, all that sort of stuff. Yeah, but the thing is, like, you actually need to do something yourself. What about academics? Like the academic environment? It's very different from way. You have a lot of Fulmer, if you like, show up to class every time and you always have stuff to do. The students here are very, very like, diverse and very like open by now. What is the biggest con? Yeah, it's a commuter school, meaning, you know that most people commute to get to the school. They don't live on campus, are living in your area. People like just go to school for class and then they go back home like we'd still have like, you know, our sports team And like, we have a tense of, like organizations and events happening all the time. Just what you're saying like you have to put Yeah, like it's Yeah, what advice you have for freshmen coming like incoming freshmen going to college. You're going to feel left alone fucking time because people are doing something you feel like they need to like, always doing something and always, like, say a certain thing I like. I just stay inside with the movie, just like, honestly, don't feel bad about that. Same some people are just better at hiding it than others. We'll probably see more of you in these videos.