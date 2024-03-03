The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

So today I'll be talking about nineteen locations and like convenience stores on campus, I am supporting my other favorite, Long Beach State. First one is Starbucks, which is very popular places actually to Starbucks. There's one in the university dining plaza, and there's one inside the library. So sometimes what I would do is if I want a copy or some thing that resembles like a Starbucks drink, I'll go to the coffee being in the U. S. You, which usually has a shorter line. Different Russia is going to tell you that are in the university dining plaza. There's an app called Tapping Go that you can use to like Order your stuff without being in line, and it's really helpful. It's also bad because it encouraged you like and more money and eat more my decoration felt. Next we have the beach walk, which is like a vegetarian begin type of place. Have stuff like raps balls off Conable, My evil side like potato salad chips, soup and their prices range like further wraps are like seven fifty nine, and they're served with chips and choice of fruit or potato saddle salad. Then they have paninis, bagel salads, stuff like that. If you have like dietary restrictions, then that's a place to go open Greek, which basically it has Greek food pellets, which can range from six dollars to seven dollars seven twenty nine they have. The is just Greek food is the best way to explain it. There's Hibachi San, which is a Japanese fire cuisine. Then there's Panda Express, which I'm very guilty. I spent so much money, Master Panda Express, and the thing is like, I don't know. Whenever you buy something there, the receipt is always like uses through next, like food thing. You get a free entree or appetizer, one of those, and I never used it. I probably could've got like I'm No. Ten free appetizers or something like that. They like every other Pan expressed. The line gets very long, so I definitely recommend using topical for that. Squeeze me, which is a drink smoothie place so you never staying. Plaza is open from nine to seven Monday through Thursday. On Fridays, it's open from nine to two on Saturday and Sunday. It's not open, so a lot of things on campus because casting Long, which is a commuter campus, a lot of things are not open on the weekends like it's kind of like a ghost town.