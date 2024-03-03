The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

Okay, so the question is, What is the workload like in your major? So am a journalism major. I'm also good at writing, not to brag, just a Sino. Generally, when you pick a major that aligns with your personal interest likes and your personal talents and capabilities that are better in this area than your major will seem easier than if you choose a major that you're not interested in as much. It just makes the work love scene easier and lighter. If you're good at it, you have to be like the expert on, like pretty much everything. It's like as if you know the topic you really don't. So I would say that like, if I was to a stem major now, I would probably want to drop out of college because stem is really hard. So I think overall, like stem majors, have a more difficult time just because the subject matter they're dealing. It's just more mentally taxing, and they just have a lot more work that they have to do and understand. So I think more of the liberal arts majors are a lot easier because the workload is not as heavy. Right now, like it is a lot of writing for journalism. I haven't had that many journals on classes yet just cause I still am a freshman, but they are pretty easy. What are classes like? Oh, classes for my major are pretty small. There's usually like twenty twenty five people may be less for my journalism classes compared to my G classes, which my math class had, like one hundred forty people. I think that the professors from my journalism classes versus my G's definitely have a bit more personality to them.