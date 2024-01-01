YOU'RE WATCHING
03:01
Virtual tour training #1 - getting started on google maps
02:23
Davis center tour at uvm
An epicenter of activity, a common meeting place that celebrates the diversity of the UVM community, and a national centerpiece of green design.
02:24
Day in the life of collin, an applied exercise science major at springfield college
CampusReel Highlights
02:21
Max rossignol '22, saint michael's college
Welcome to Saint Mike's! My name is Max Rossignol and I'm psyched to give you a look at what it's like to be a Purple Knight! Enjoy!
02:56
Ally - day in the life at the king's college
A day in Ally's life as a student at The King's College
01:21
What are students looking forward to at tulane freeman school of business?
03:56
Meet kylia from the king's college!
If you are interested in a school that really cares about you as more than a number than you'll want to check out King's. King's is a Christian school based in New York City and Kylia would love to show it to you!
03:18
Get to know paxton | a senior biology major and spanish minor at slippery rock
Follow Paxton around the quad and get to know a little more about SRU. Paxton talks about why she chose the Rock as her home, some different things she does around campus and her future plans to stay at SRU for graduate school.
01:05
Sru's weight training room tour with courtney
In this video, you will follow Courtney all around Mihalik-Thompson Stadium. You will get a sneak peek of the Women's Field Hockey locker room as well as the inside of the Jerry Bejbl Weight Training Center. The weight training center is used by all student-athletes at the Rock and is definitely a must-see.