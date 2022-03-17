Sign Up
Cardiff University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do Cardiff University tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 53 tour videos for Cardiff University, so you can expect to spend between 159 to 265 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Cardiff University and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Cardiff University tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Cardiff University tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Cardiff University in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Cardiff University, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Cardiff weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Cardiff University website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Cardiff University tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Cardiff University starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Cardiff University students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Cardiff if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Cardiff University admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Cardiff University?

Below is a list of every Cardiff University building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Cardiff University tour?

All CampusReel tours for Cardiff University include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Cardiff University students!

What is city Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom like?

Cardiff is listed as Unknown. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Cardiff University.

Who are the tour guides for Cardiff University on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Cardiff University. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Cardiff University tours:

Cardiff University, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Cardiff University is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Cardiff and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Cardiff University in person.

Trending Content

Trending Now
00:52
First impressions of cardiff with maheen
Demo Account Interview
First Impressions of Cardiff with Maheen
02:05
Why i chose cardiff university as an international student with ayushi
Demo Account Interview
Why International Student Ayushi Chose Cardiff University
02:12
Meet maheen, an msc in strategic marketing student at cardiff university
Demo Account Interview
Meet Maheen, an MSc in Strategic Marketing Student at Cardiff University
02:02
Why maheen loves cardiff
Demo Account Interview
Why I Love My Experience at Cardiff University with Maheen 
01:04
Thoughts about living in cardiff with maheen
Demo Account Interview
Life in Cardiff with Maheen
02:29
Learn about our media and communications course with miah
Demo Account Interview
My Media and Communications Course at Cardiff University with Miah
02:02
Exploring cardiff with miah
Demo Account Interview
Out and About at the Cardiff Community with Miah
01:13
Meet miah, a media and communications student at cardiff university
Demo Account Interview
Meet Miah, a Media and Communications Student at Cardiff University
01:08
Three reasons i love cardiff university with miah
Demo Account Interview
Cardiff City, Media & Communications, Student Union: 3 Reasons Miah Loves Cardiff University
02:29
Student support at cardiff with maheen
Demo Account Interview
Why Maheen chose to pursue Strategic Marketing at Cardiff
