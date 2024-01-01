Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

YOU'RE WATCHING

Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) Campus

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Campus Reviews

00:44
Helen grabs a breakfast sandwich at the exchange
Food
The Exchange is a dining option here at CMU. Located in the Tupper Building is has some of the best breakfast sandwiches. Meal Blocks are similar to meal combos, pick a sandwich a drink and a side all just for a swipe on your CMU card.
03:47
Katy's dorm room tour
Dorms
Katy walks you through her prime double in one of CMU's best dorms, Mudge House! A renovated mansion, Mudge has slightly larger rooms, a koi pond, a courtyard, and is a short walk to campus. Mudge is the largest freshman dorm at CMU, and the most coveted. Katy talks about the benefits of this specific dorm, having a suite style bathroom, and overall what to look for when choosing a dorm.
00:53
Helen shows you around the tartan cafe: express - cmu dining
Food
Tartan Cafe is a great place to grab a bite to eat and grab a great view. The pomegranate is a deli for you to get all your sandwiches and subs. The staff is super friendly and its an all around open social environment.
01:07
Walk with helen to go get breakfast!
Dorms
Donner is one of the great big freshman dorms that CMU has to offer. Big and blue for the "Blue Whales" this building is tons of fun and a great place to live your freshman year.
00:38
Check in with helen before she heads out for the day!
Campus
At CMU you can rent electronics from the library and return them when you are done with them. A great feature for when you have to film for a project or even just need to use a piece of tech you don't already own.
00:44
Jai breaks down student housing at carnegie mellon!
Dorms
Fairfax is the most common upperclassmen housing option. CMU is great because they split up the freshman and upperclassman. It allows new students to explore and meet new people all while making friends and sharing stories with those who live around you.
01:22
Jai gives you a tour of a typical lecture room at cmu!
Academics
This is a typical lecture hall at CMU. They vary by size and style, each room including blackboard projector and media center. This hall is one of the nicer lecture halls but they are all fairly similar to each other.
01:33
Jai shows you around baker hall!
Academics
Baker Hall is one of the oldest buildings on campus and the shape of the building is amazing. Inside you will see the classic design and quite floors, large classrooms, all with super fast wifi for streaming and downloading stuff.
00:54
Welcome to the gates center for computer science!
Academics
Inside you'll see all the new tech and fun creative spaces for students to work and study. On the weekend's buildings lock for security so make sure to have your card with you.
00:57
Jai raves about schenley park at cmu!
Pittsburgh is a great city. Schenley Park is a beautiful park to spend time in. Similar to Central Park this place allows you to escape to another world to reflect and relax during your free time.
SHOW MORE

Carnegie Mellon University (CMU)

01:12
The cut!
Academics
Katy shows you how beautiful Carnegie Mellon's campus is and proves that CMU students do actually venture outside!
00:48
Helen tells you about the lunar gala - the cmu fashion show!
The Lunar Gala is the fashion show at CMU. As we showed before at the practice this show is an amazing way to come out and support your fashion focused friends. The designers for the show are actual students which make this event even cooler.
00:04
Gates building helix pt 2
Campus
Another look at the super cool design of the Helix spiral stair case.
00:26
A quick tour of the apartment!
Dorms
There are plenty of housing options for students and as you make your way through college the options get more and more independent.
00:38
Jai shows you around oakland, pittsburgh
Campus
Oakland, Pittsburgh is the city that is closest to CMU. Just ten minutes from campus it is a college town that has tons of food and dining options for you and your friends.

Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) Baker Hall

01:22
Jai gives you a tour of a typical lecture room at cmu!
Academics
This is a typical lecture hall at CMU. They vary by size and style, each room including blackboard projector and media center. This hall is one of the nicer lecture halls but they are all fairly similar to each other.
01:33
Jai shows you around baker hall!
Academics
Baker Hall is one of the oldest buildings on campus and the shape of the building is amazing. Inside you will see the classic design and quite floors, large classrooms, all with super fast wifi for streaming and downloading stuff.

Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) College of Fine Arts

01:14
Jai shows you his favorite place on campus - the college of fine arts
Academics
The College of Fine Arts is another very old building for CMU. In it, you will take your classes for an architecture, music, art, drama, and design class that you take. With an absolutely stunning inside, there is something for everyone in here.

Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) Donner House

01:07
Walk with helen to go get breakfast!
Dorms
Donner is one of the great big freshman dorms that CMU has to offer. Big and blue for the "Blue Whales" this building is tons of fun and a great place to live your freshman year.
00:38
Check in with helen before she heads out for the day!
Campus
At CMU you can rent electronics from the library and return them when you are done with them. A great feature for when you have to film for a project or even just need to use a piece of tech you don't already own.
01:00
Helen shows you the donner basement a.k.a. "donner dungeon"
Dorms
The Donner basement is home to all things cooking, laundry and boys. You can come down and do your laundry and eat at the same time. Home to an all guys floor there is also a game area with pool and ping pong.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved