Helen grabs a breakfast sandwich at the exchange
The Exchange is a dining option here at CMU. Located in the Tupper Building is has some of the best breakfast sandwiches. Meal Blocks are similar to meal combos, pick a sandwich a drink and a side all just for a swipe on your CMU card.
Katy's dorm room tour
Katy walks you through her prime double in one of CMU's best dorms, Mudge House! A renovated mansion, Mudge has slightly larger rooms, a koi pond, a courtyard, and is a short walk to campus. Mudge is the largest freshman dorm at CMU, and the most coveted. Katy talks about the benefits of this specific dorm, having a suite style bathroom, and overall what to look for when choosing a dorm.
Helen shows you around the tartan cafe: express - cmu dining
Tartan Cafe is a great place to grab a bite to eat and grab a great view. The pomegranate is a deli for you to get all your sandwiches and subs. The staff is super friendly and its an all around open social environment.
Walk with helen to go get breakfast!
Donner is one of the great big freshman dorms that CMU has to offer. Big and blue for the "Blue Whales" this building is tons of fun and a great place to live your freshman year.
Check in with helen before she heads out for the day!
At CMU you can rent electronics from the library and return them when you are done with them. A great feature for when you have to film for a project or even just need to use a piece of tech you don't already own.
Jai breaks down student housing at carnegie mellon!
Fairfax is the most common upperclassmen housing option. CMU is great because they split up the freshman and upperclassman. It allows new students to explore and meet new people all while making friends and sharing stories with those who live around you.
Jai gives you a tour of a typical lecture room at cmu!
This is a typical lecture hall at CMU. They vary by size and style, each room including blackboard projector and media center. This hall is one of the nicer lecture halls but they are all fairly similar to each other.
Jai shows you around baker hall!
Baker Hall is one of the oldest buildings on campus and the shape of the building is amazing. Inside you will see the classic design and quite floors, large classrooms, all with super fast wifi for streaming and downloading stuff.
Welcome to the gates center for computer science!
Inside you'll see all the new tech and fun creative spaces for students to work and study. On the weekend's buildings lock for security so make sure to have your card with you.
Carnegie Mellon University (CMU)
The cut!
Katy shows you how beautiful Carnegie Mellon's campus is and proves that CMU students do actually venture outside!
Helen tells you about the lunar gala - the cmu fashion show!
The Lunar Gala is the fashion show at CMU. As we showed before at the practice this show is an amazing way to come out and support your fashion focused friends. The designers for the show are actual students which make this event even cooler.
Gates building helix pt 2
Another look at the super cool design of the Helix spiral stair case.
A quick tour of the apartment!
There are plenty of housing options for students and as you make your way through college the options get more and more independent.
Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) Baker Hall
Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) College of Fine Arts
Jai shows you his favorite place on campus - the college of fine arts
The College of Fine Arts is another very old building for CMU. In it, you will take your classes for an architecture, music, art, drama, and design class that you take. With an absolutely stunning inside, there is something for everyone in here.
Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) Donner House
