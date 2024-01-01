Katy walks you through her prime double in one of CMU's best dorms, Mudge House! A renovated mansion, Mudge has slightly larger rooms, a koi pond, a courtyard, and is a short walk to campus. Mudge is the largest freshman dorm at CMU, and the most coveted. Katy talks about the benefits of this specific dorm, having a suite style bathroom, and overall what to look for when choosing a dorm.