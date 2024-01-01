Sign Up
Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) Campus

00:51
Thwing tuesday!
Food
Thwing Tuesday is an event hosted every single week. There is always free food that is handed out whether it be from a nearby restaurant or a club on campus! This week they had Insomnia Cookies, YUM!
01:57
Veale athletic center
Campus
Veale is our biggest athletic center on campus. There is a field house, indoor track, a gym, 2 pools, cardio room, and weight room. Unfortunately, I couldn't show you guys everything due to events and certain things being locked!
03:48
Meet sarah!
Academics
Hey Guys! Meet one of my best friends, Sarah! She is a junior studying Origins on the Pre-med track. She is also part of the Varsity Swim Team and Phi Delta Epsilon, the professions medical fraternity. Listen as she talks about the pros and cons of CWRU and why she loves it so much!
18:32
Think[box} : cwru's maker space
Ariel Bernhard Campus
AJ takes us on a tour of the maker space on campus, complete with loads of machinery.
11:26
Daily life montage + things to know for college
Joanne Tan Dorms
Here a show a small montage of my daily life and also talk about dorm room essentials and the meal plan at CWRU.
01:19
Tinkham veale university center
Food
Tinkham Veale University Center, or better known as Tink, is where lots of students hang out to do homework or grab some food. You can use CaseCash or a meal swipe at any of these places to eat. There are also student org offices located here!
01:22
Kelvin smith library
Academics
Kelvin Smith Library, or KSL, is the library on campus. It is right in between everything and located next to Tink. There are 3 levels to the library. The first level is more for collaborative work while the third is a quiet work space.
04:10
A day with joanne!
So here's my schedule every Monday! I forgot to film some of my classrooms but I got all the things on my agenda in the video! My days on Monday are typically 8:30am-10:30pm.
02:31
Meet my best friend julia!
Academics
Julia is a third year at Case studying Economics and also Pre-Law. She is also on the varsity swim team and in the pre-law coed frat. Here are her thoughts on CWRU and why she chose to attend Case!
01:18
Wyant athletic center
Academics
This is Wyant Athletic Center, which is on the north side of campus, where the freshmen dorms are located. There is a cardio and weight room and equipment to check out, free to students!
Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) 11420 Fairchild Ave

05:57
Joanne takes you around her apartment!
Dorms
As I have mentioned before, I live off campus so here's a little tour of my place!

Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) Adelbert Gymnasium

01:03
Adelbert gym
Academics
This is Adelbert Gym! It's one of 3 places to work out and have fun on campus. Lots of events are held here and students come to play ball all the time!

Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) Allen Memorial Medical Library (Ford Auditorium)

00:53
Allen ford memorial
Academics
Allen Ford Memorial has a museum, library, and auditorium. The auditorium is most likely the only place you will go in this building but you'll have a good amount of classes here throughout your 4 years!
