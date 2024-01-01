Sign Up
00:51
Thwing tuesday!
Food
Thwing Tuesday is an event hosted every single week. There is always free food that is handed out whether it be from a nearby restaurant or a club on campus! This week they had Insomnia Cookies, YUM!
00:26
Nord hall
Food
Nord Hall is basically just a place to hang out in between classes and get some work done! The main level has an Einstein's where you can use your CaseCash. You walk in on the 3rd level, not the first! So the third and fourth level have good amounts of study space and from the 4th level up, its all offices!
01:19
Tinkham veale university center
Food
Tinkham Veale University Center, or better known as Tink, is where lots of students hang out to do homework or grab some food. You can use CaseCash or a meal swipe at any of these places to eat. There are also student org offices located here!
02:35
Little italy!
Food
Little Italy is a place right next to campus with many, many Italian places to eat at. There's also some stores and coffee shops. Its predominantly a residential area and lots of students live there for off campus housing. Additionally, there is a subway station in Little Italy so thats super easy way to get off campus!
01:57
Leutner dining hall
Food
There are two dining halls on campus, Leutner and Fribley. Leutner is the one on the northside of campus, where freshmen and most upperclassmen live. There 4 different food stations that you can choose from and a good amount of variety in the foods. You sometimes can also be creative and come up with you own dish with the ingredients they have out for you!
02:05
Uptown (funk you up)
Food
Uptown is a place with many different restaurants and places to grab snacks and such. Students can use CaseCash and meal swipes at certain places.

