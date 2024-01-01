YOU'RE WATCHING
Central Michigan University (CMU) Campus
Towers fitness center! also my job!
On campus we have the Student Activity center which is the biggest gym on campus, but also in some of the residence halls we have mini gyms such as the towers fitness center! Ryan my co-worker gives us a tour around the towers fitness center and tells us about his experience working here!
Homecoming fun!
Here are a few fun homecoming events going on this week! The marching band plays around campus and also the radio stations hosted the Pie a DJ event to raise money for the radio stations!
Green house, ehs, and bioscience building!
3 of my favorite places on campus to study, relax and get food!
Library and uc!
Here is a quick look at two places on campus, the library and the UC! Two very popular places to utilize different resources, study, meet up with friends, and even grab some food!
The student activity center!
Here is our main gym on campus that is free to use for all students!
Northwest apartments with zach!
Northwest apartments are an awesome way to get out of the dorms, but still stay close to campus in an apartment! Zach gives us a tour of his apartment and how he likes it!
Central Michigan University (CMU) Bovee University Center
Central Michigan University (CMU) Education and Human Services Bldg
