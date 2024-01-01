YOU'RE WATCHING
Claremont McKenna College (CMC) Campus
Welcome to claremont mckenna college!!!!
Hi everyone! My name is Erin and I'm super excited to take you all on a tour of the amazing campus of CMC! Let's get started!!!
Honnold-mudd library tech floor (aka the spaceship floor)
The second floor of Honnold is dedicated to a lot of technology. You'll see big screens on the walls that can display your laptop screen for study groups, and there are a lot of places on this floor to work with your groups. It's personally my favorite place in the library!
Welcome to the care center!!
The CARE Center is another hidden gem on CMC's campus that not too many people know about, but it's one of the coolest places that you can go. There's video games, private study rooms, a kitchen, and very caring people. My roommate is a CARE fellow, so I tend to spend a lot of time in here with her and I'm so glad because it's such a nice place to get work done and hang out with friends! They hold events every week or so and do everything they can to make you feel welcomed and at home!
Welcome to bauer! what does the average classroom look like?
Here's a good look at the average class size at CMC! This building is used for a lot of different types of classes, but most notably, economics and related fields. Our average class size is about 18-20 students, or 30-50 for large intro classes!
The most beautiful place on campus (at night): the cube!!
I was taking a walk through main campus and knew I had to show you all my favorite view at night: the cube, surrounded by a shallow "moat" of water (that dogs love to run through!!) right in front of Kravis, our admissions building!
A hidden gem: the bauer reading room! shhhhhhh
The Bauer Reading Room is one of the best places to get quiet studying done at CMC! There's two stories to sit and do your work, but if you make even a little peep-- a sneeze, cough, or loud breathe, you'll get stared down. It's still a great place to work!
Play some intramural sports and go to wedding party on parents field!
Take a quick look at Parents Field & Green Beach, some hotspots to hang out and play sports with friends on campus! Plus, hear about our Wedding Party tradition of the "marrying off" of our mascots!
Taking a look at the best views of roberts pavilion!
The new Roberts Pavilion has some cool study spaces with breathtaking views of campus, the pool, athletic fields, and the mountains! Definitely one of my favorite places to study and work out.
Roberts pavilion fitness center/big 2 story weight room!
Welcome to the massive weight room of the beautiful Roberts Pavilion! This fitness center has 2 floors that overlook the arena, the home of several CMS sports teams! No membership is required to come and work out or take drop in classes like Zumba or Jungle Gym, as long as you are a student of CMS!
Welcome to the honnold-mudd library! come get your study on!
The Honnold-Mudd Library is the third largest private library on the west coast, and has about 4 different floors on each side of it. The higher up you go, the quieter it gets! There's private study rooms, cubicles, massive laptop displays, you name it. I love coming here during finals when it's open 24/7!
