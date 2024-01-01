The CARE Center is another hidden gem on CMC's campus that not too many people know about, but it's one of the coolest places that you can go. There's video games, private study rooms, a kitchen, and very caring people. My roommate is a CARE fellow, so I tend to spend a lot of time in here with her and I'm so glad because it's such a nice place to get work done and hang out with friends! They hold events every week or so and do everything they can to make you feel welcomed and at home!