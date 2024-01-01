YOU'RE WATCHING
Coastal Carolina University (CCU) Dining & Food
02:08
Hicks dining hall
This is Hicks Dining Hall, the most popular dining hall here on campus! I tend to have 70% of my meals here and I try my best to spice things up every time I go. There are so many options as you will see by the videos and there's even themed nights for special occasions!
01:31
Cino grill tour and walkthrough
This is the CINO Grill, one of the two main dining establishments here on campus. There are more than enough options to chose from here and everything is customization for the most part! This is a very popular place to get food from in case your wanting something other than Hicks Dining Hall.
