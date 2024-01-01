Sign Up
Colgate University Campus

00:31
Inside the ho-natural sciences
Academics
Take a look around the Ho Science Center, our newest academic building on campus. The Ho is an incredible space full of labs, classrooms, and our very own Geology Museum!
00:43
Check out 'the coop', colgate's student center
Campus
00:15
The famous colgate chipwich!
Food
Chipwiches from the local Byrne Dairy are a well known part of any Colgate student's diet and the admissions office is always well-stocked!
00:50
Welcome to colgate!
Campus
Welcome to Emily's tour of Colgate University! We start things off on Willow Path, which is one of the most scenic and famous parts of campus.
00:33
Ry!wil shows you around case geyer libra
Academics
00:20
Welcome to persson hall!
Academics
00:34
Wil introduces the career services center at colgate!
Campus
00:28
Wil tells you all you need to know about the dana arts center
Academics
01:00
Walk with me through case-geyer library!
Annette Senesi Campus
Join Annette as she walks through Case-Geyer Library and shows you some study spaces!
00:32
Wil explains freshman housing options at colgate
Dorms
Colgate University is a friendly and healthy community, and these video have everything you need to ensure you have an amazing time at Colgate University. In this Colgate University dorm tour, you get to experience what it is like living in the housing on campus and off campus. This dorm tour takes place in Curtiss Hall, an on-campus dorm and residence hall. There are a variety of Colgate University residence halls and Colgate University housing options, and CampusReel hosts videos from a number of the best Colgate University housing options. Usually, the housing options for freshman differ from housing options for upperclassman. What are the best Colgate University freshman dorms? You can watch all of the Colgate University dorm tours here to see for yourself and find a guide to Colgate dorms along with the above video. The Colgate University housing and dormitory options include Andrews Hall, East Hall, West Hall, Drake Hall, Parker Commons, Stillman Hall and Gate House. The university provides everything you need, including comfortable beds and large storage sections. Colgate University housing in Curtis Hall on campus makes it easy for you to appreciate your time at the university while securing full use of the amenities. What could be more satisfying than having everything accessible at one housing facility? Access friends, living utilities and tons of amenities right when you need them. Colgate University dorm rooms are spacious and consist of all the essential components you require to feel content, quite like how it is at home. Most rooms are decently sized and often have room for a refrigerator. Colgate University dorm rooms are great just as they are though you can always give them a unique look with inspirational decorating ideas. In this Colgate University dorm tour, you will get to see what it is like from the inside of a dorm room to provide you with a clear picture of what to expect. With distinct residence halls on campus with different styles, you are far away from being disappointed. This Colgate University housing video tour is an amazing way to experience life on campus. So be prepared to make use of the accessible and affordable housing on-campus to compliment your stay at Colgate University. Different room sizes and room types are available to accommodate different setups and needs. They include singles, double, three-person suites, and four-person suites. Spend your time among the robust residential community and benefit from the variety of living options for your peace of mind. Making Colgate dorms your home means making the most out of the Colgate University campus life. So begin your journey with confidence and progress towards becoming self-directed individuals. Colgate University housing on campus means relaxing in the height of comfort with eco-friendly and stylish room furniture.
SHOW MORE

Colgate University

00:43
Check out 'the coop', colgate's student center
Campus
00:33
Ry!wil shows you around case geyer libra
Academics
00:16
A look at the dance team practice studio!
Academics
04:44
John’s introduction to colgate university
John Morgan Campus
Have you heard of Colgate but don't know much about it? Let me give you a crash course in what Colgate University is all about! From the actual campus, to its academics, to its extracurricular activities, I give you the run-down on what it means to Go 'Gate
00:43
The residential quad
Campus
Take a look around Colgate's residential quad, where you can find many dorms for freshmen and sophomores.
00:27
Research opportunities at colgate
Campus
Check out Colgate's own greenhouses, located right outside the Ho Science Center and hear a little bit about the research opportunities at Colgate. We only have 8 total grad students! Wow!

Colgate University 110 Broad St

07:42
Colgate university faqs
Annette Senesi Campus
Annette answers some of the most frequently asked questions by prospective students about Colgate University!
02:57
Annette explains some colgate traditions
Annette Senesi Campus
Annette talks about some of the most famous Colgate traditions - including the number 13 and chipwiches!
03:45
Annette discusses colgate university
Annette Senesi Campus
Annette, a rising senior at Colgate, introduces herself and talks about Colgate University. Watch to learn more about what the school offers and what makes Colgate stand out!

Colgate University 13 Oak Dr

02:25
performing arts at colgate
Natalie Ringel Campus
Get an inside look around Colgate's Dana Arts Center- home to the performing arts!
00:45
Yang takes you to the willow path
Yang Yang Campus
Willow Path is one of the iconic spot here at Colgate. Check it out in all seasons!
02:09
Yang campusreel introduction
Yang Yang Campus
Introduction of myself and Colgate!
01:14
Welcome! i'm sophie!
Sophie Carmosino Campus
Welcome to my CampusReel tour of Colgate University! My name is Sophie, I am a first-year, I am from Indianapolis Indiana, and I intended to study Political Science. I'm very excited to be showing you around campus and I hope you like Colgate as much as I do!

Colgate University 31 Lebanon St

01:55
Walking through downtown hamilton
Annette Senesi Campus
Walk with Annette through Downtown Hamilton, a ten-minute walk from Colgate's upper campus "up the hill"! Annette will point out popular downtown spots that many Colgate students frequent.
