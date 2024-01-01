YOU'RE WATCHING
Colgate University Dining & Food
The famous colgate chipwich!
Chipwiches from the local Byrne Dairy are a well known part of any Colgate student's diet and the admissions office is always well-stocked!
Center of student life: the coop!
Colgate's student center, the Coop, is one of my favorite places on campus! Food, a fire pit study room, mail services, a radio station, a convenient store––the Coop has it all! At midday, the Coop is crazy crowded! However, in the evenings and during classes, it isn't nearly as crowded and works as a great quiet study space!
Village of hamilton, ny
Colgate is located in Hamilton, NY, a small village of about 4,000 people in central New York. Despite being so small, Hamilton is a lively small town with cute buildings that house restaurants, shops, inns, and the Colgate bookstore. As an underclassmen, I don't find myself downtown very often, but upperclassmen spend much more time downtown because they live on lower campus.
Best places to eat in hamilton, ny
Watch as I take you through my favorite places to eat for each meal in the village of Hamilton, NY!
Frank dining hall!
Frank is Colgate's biggest dining hall. It's open 24/7 and serves amazing food, including a special late night menu which begins at 11pm and caters to all the things one craves when it gets to be late at night.
Eat with me at frank dining hall
Colgate's main dining hall on campus is Frank dining hall. Overall, the food selection isn't terrible, but it is kind of limited. While the food is almost always good, sometimes the options aren't very exciting. However, there are some pretty cool features of the hall, like the flags on the ceiling that represent all nationalities of Colgate students and the great seating options!
