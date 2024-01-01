YOU'RE WATCHING
College of the Holy Cross Campus
Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content
Trending Now
All Campus Reviews
01:14
Welcome to the fieldhouse!
The fieldhouse is the common rec center for students. We have the Hart center which is our main athletic center but only division 1 athletes are allowed to use it. So for nonathletes, we have the fieldhouse. The Fieldhouse holds a gym, an indoor track, and a basketball court. We are redoing the fieldhouse so a new common rec center is in the works but for right now this our rec center.
01:50
Kimball and lower kimball dining halls
Kimball and Lower Kimball are our two main dining halls on campus. Kimball is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner while Lower Kimball is open for lunch. Kimball serves a variety of food that changes every day. While most selections do not change but our "classics" section changes every day. Lower Kimball has a more cafe style experience. There are small kiosks of different foods so we have a Mexican Kiosk called "Habaneros", a Pizza Kiosk, a Grill Kiosk, and a Sushi Kiosk. Lower Kimball takes dining dollars (425 dining dollars are included in your meal plan) or swipes if you stay within the meal plan offered.
01:12
Welcome to kimball quad!
Welcome to Kimball Quad! One of our three main quads on campus! It is in between Alumni and Carlin Halls and is in front of Kimball Dining Hall. A lot of major school-sponsored events such as our 175th-anniversary celebration and our fall harvest festival are celebrated on Kimball Quad.
01:09
Welcome to the hoval!
The Hoval is our main quad on campus! A lot of our student-run events take place on the Hoval. Our pep rally was held on the Hoval, Food Truck Fridays where various food trucks serve free food are held on the Hoval, our spring concert is held on the Hoval, and even movies are shown on the Hoval sometimes! The Hoval is probably the outdoor center of student life here on campus.
00:45
Welcome to memorial plaza!
Memorial Plaza is one of our quieter places on campus. Not much goes on here but I still think it's worth showing you guys because of how beautiful it is. A lot of students come here to study or eat lunch. It is a beautiful dedication to the Holy Cross alumni whose lives were lost in the September 11th terrorist attacks.
03:02
Showing you my dorm!
Welcome to Hanselman! My home sweet home for the year. Here I'm showing you guys my dorm. My dorm is a typical first-year student dorm, there is not much differentiation between the different halls. I apologize for the mess!
01:48
Welcome to holy cross!!!
Hi Guys! My name is Joe and I will be showing you guys around the College of the Holy Cross! I will be showing you guys everything, from the campus to the party scene. I will not hold back I will give you guys what I love about HC and what I don't love. I love my school but I want to make sure that HC is the place for you so I will be honest about everything. I hope you guys enjoy!!
01:05
Communal bathroom
Now I'll be showing you guys the dreaded communal bathrooms. All first-year student dorms have communal bathrooms so there is no escaping that. You're seeing this bathroom at its worst. So don't worry, its usually not that messy!
01:27
The chapels at holy cross
Here we have the three main chapels on campus. We have St Joseph's Chapel, The Mary Chapel, and the Mccooey Chapel. Both Catholic and Protestant Services are held in these chapels every Sunday, and on top of that, we have many events and celebrations (such as Freshman Convocation) in these Chapels. Whether you are religious or not these chapels play a vital role in student life here. No one is excluded from visiting these chapels or attending any events here. Whether you are Catholic, Orthodox, Muslim, Protestant, Jewish, Atheist, Hindu etc. you are welcome to stop by St Joe's anytime.
College of the Holy Cross 1 College St
01:12
Welcome to kimball quad!
Welcome to Kimball Quad! One of our three main quads on campus! It is in between Alumni and Carlin Halls and is in front of Kimball Dining Hall. A lot of major school-sponsored events such as our 175th-anniversary celebration and our fall harvest festival are celebrated on Kimball Quad.
01:09
Welcome to the hoval!
The Hoval is our main quad on campus! A lot of our student-run events take place on the Hoval. Our pep rally was held on the Hoval, Food Truck Fridays where various food trucks serve free food are held on the Hoval, our spring concert is held on the Hoval, and even movies are shown on the Hoval sometimes! The Hoval is probably the outdoor center of student life here on campus.
00:45
Welcome to memorial plaza!
Memorial Plaza is one of our quieter places on campus. Not much goes on here but I still think it's worth showing you guys because of how beautiful it is. A lot of students come here to study or eat lunch. It is a beautiful dedication to the Holy Cross alumni whose lives were lost in the September 11th terrorist attacks.
College of the Holy Cross Campion House
02:02
Campion house
Campion House holds the offices of our Class Chaplains. We are a Catholic school and most of our chaplains are Catholic but we do not exclude anyone from making appointments or visiting Campion. Campion is open for Students to relax, eat a freshly baked cookie, or study. It's a great place to take a breather and start a conversation either with a chaplain or a fellow student at Campion.
College of the Holy Cross Dinand Library
01:30
Dinand library
Dinand is our main library here on campus. At Dinand we offer a wide array of services from Writers workshop to Tutoring. It is a beautiful facility for students to study, work on papers, do homework or just crack open a book. It's open until 2AM Sunday through Thursday, and on Friday and Saturday it closes at 11PM.
College of the Holy Cross Hanover Insurance Park at Fitton Field
01:56
Fitton stadium and athletics
Fitton Football Stadium is our football stadium at Holy Cross. All our home games take place here. A lot of home games come with tailgates in Freshman Field. Our football seasons runs from the beginning of the fall semester till the middle of November. Most students will not go to away games unless it is a big game, such as the BC Holy Cross game.