Here we have the three main chapels on campus. We have St Joseph's Chapel, The Mary Chapel, and the Mccooey Chapel. Both Catholic and Protestant Services are held in these chapels every Sunday, and on top of that, we have many events and celebrations (such as Freshman Convocation) in these Chapels. Whether you are religious or not these chapels play a vital role in student life here. No one is excluded from visiting these chapels or attending any events here. Whether you are Catholic, Orthodox, Muslim, Protestant, Jewish, Atheist, Hindu etc. you are welcome to stop by St Joe's anytime.