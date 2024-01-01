Sign Up
College of William and Mary

Williamsburg, VA

A Day in the Life with Ben at College of William and Mary


A Day in the Life with Ben at College of William and Mary

Meet Ben! And get ready to experience William & Mary through his eyes Wren Yard

A quick Tour of Ancient Campus Sunken Garden

Ben shows you A Typical Wren Building Classroom Wren Bldg

Get ready to check out the Sunken Gardens Sunken Garden

Check out the Sunken Gardens! Sunken Garden

Ben stops for a quick Thomas Jefferson History Story College of William and Mary

Get ready to check out Swem Library! Earl Gregg Swem Library

Welcome to Swem Library Earl Gregg Swem Library

Ben shows you around his Double Dorm Room Stetson House

What goes on in the dorms Jefferson Hall

Time to check out Tyler Hall College of William and Mary

Check out Ben's favorite tradition on campus - The Crim Dell Bridge Crim Dell Bridge

A View of Crim Dell Bridge Crim Dell Bridge

Check out the Matoka Ampitheater! Martha Wren Briggs Amphitheatre at Lake Matoaka

Drone Footage of Lake Matoka and the Amphitheater Martha Wren Briggs Amphitheatre at Lake Matoaka

Ben shows you around Colonial Williamsburg The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation

The Food in Colonial Williamsburg is a bit different than most places! College of William and Mary

Ben explains the Honor Code at William and Mary College of William and Mary

Ben explains Medical Amnesty at William and Mary College of William and Mary

Get ready to check out the Sadler Center Sadler Center

Check out the Bottom Floor of the Sadler Center Sadler Center

Intro to the Student Rec Student Recreation Center

Ben shows you around the Main Gym on campus Student Recreation Center

Ben tells you the Story of Barksdale Field Barksdale Field

Ben talks about Construction on Campus College of William and Mary

Intro to Sadler Dining Hall Sadler Center

Get ready to check out the Integrated Science Center Integrated Science Center

ISC Tour Integrated Science Center

ISC Tour Cont. Integrated Science Center

Check out the ISC Chalkboard and Construction Integrated Science Center

Talking with some Hallmates about the best places to study Martha Wren Briggs Amphitheatre at Lake Matoaka

Sadly, all good things must come to an end Kaplan Arena

