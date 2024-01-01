Meet Ben! And get ready to experience William & Mary through his eyes Wren Yard
A quick Tour of Ancient Campus Sunken Garden
Ben shows you A Typical Wren Building Classroom Wren Bldg
Get ready to check out the Sunken Gardens Sunken Garden
Check out the Sunken Gardens! Sunken Garden
Ben stops for a quick Thomas Jefferson History Story College of William and Mary
Get ready to check out Swem Library! Earl Gregg Swem Library
Welcome to Swem Library Earl Gregg Swem Library
Ben shows you around his Double Dorm Room Stetson House
What goes on in the dorms Jefferson Hall
Time to check out Tyler Hall College of William and Mary
Check out Ben's favorite tradition on campus - The Crim Dell Bridge Crim Dell Bridge
A View of Crim Dell Bridge Crim Dell Bridge
Check out the Matoka Ampitheater! Martha Wren Briggs Amphitheatre at Lake Matoaka
Drone Footage of Lake Matoka and the Amphitheater Martha Wren Briggs Amphitheatre at Lake Matoaka
Ben shows you around Colonial Williamsburg The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation
The Food in Colonial Williamsburg is a bit different than most places! College of William and Mary
Ben explains the Honor Code at William and Mary College of William and Mary
Ben explains Medical Amnesty at William and Mary College of William and Mary
Get ready to check out the Sadler Center Sadler Center
Check out the Bottom Floor of the Sadler Center Sadler Center
Intro to the Student Rec Student Recreation Center
Ben shows you around the Main Gym on campus Student Recreation Center
Ben tells you the Story of Barksdale Field Barksdale Field
Ben talks about Construction on Campus College of William and Mary
Intro to Sadler Dining Hall Sadler Center
Get ready to check out the Integrated Science Center Integrated Science Center
ISC Tour Integrated Science Center
ISC Tour Cont. Integrated Science Center
Check out the ISC Chalkboard and Construction Integrated Science Center
Talking with some Hallmates about the best places to study Martha Wren Briggs Amphitheatre at Lake Matoaka
Sadly, all good things must come to an end Kaplan Arena