Meet Anat!! Get OXcited to see Oxford College through Anat's eyes!! Oxford College

Oxford College?? What exactly is Oxford? Emory University

A tour of West Village JRC Oxford Dining

A tour of a dorm room in JRC Emory University

A tour of East Village: where I live :) Fleming Hall

Let's explore the one and only Quad and feeling the warm Georgia sun. Oxford College Quad

Here's a first look of Oxford's beautiful scenery as you walk into the Quad. Oxford College Quad

Let's explore Seney Hall inside! The third floor has a pretty spectacular view of campus! Seney Hall

One of Seney Hall's many lecture classrooms Seney Hall

The NEW and REMODELED Pierce Hall Pierce Hall

Lil's Fine Dining Oxford Dining

Lil's Fine Dining PART 2! Oxford Dining

Explore the Oxford library, open 24/7 now! Oxford College Library at Emory University

A night out at Dooley's Tavern Emory University

A quick tour of William Hall and Williams gym. And meet my best friend, Megan! Williams Gymnasium Old

Exploring the Oxford pool that is located in Williams gym Emory University

(Part 1) My favorite place to chill at Oxford is not a place, its a club Emory University

(Part 2) My favorite place to chill at Oxford is not a place, its a club. Emory University

Exploring the nature trails for the first time. Its my new favorite spot on campus! Williams Gymnasium Old

A tour of the OSB (aka the Oxford Science Building) Emory University

Meet Jenna! Emory University

Goodbye!! and best of luck with College applications! Emory University