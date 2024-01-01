Emory University

Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

Emory University

Atlanta, GA

You Are Watching

ON THIS TOUR

Meet Anat!! Get OXcited to see Oxford College through Anat's eyes!! Oxford College

Oxford College?? What exactly is Oxford? Emory University

A tour of West Village JRC Oxford Dining

A tour of a dorm room in JRC Emory University

A tour of East Village: where I live :) Fleming Hall

Let's explore the one and only Quad and feeling the warm Georgia sun. Oxford College Quad

Here's a first look of Oxford's beautiful scenery as you walk into the Quad. Oxford College Quad

Let's explore Seney Hall inside! The third floor has a pretty spectacular view of campus! Seney Hall

One of Seney Hall's many lecture classrooms Seney Hall

The NEW and REMODELED Pierce Hall Pierce Hall

Lil's Fine Dining Oxford Dining

Lil's Fine Dining PART 2! Oxford Dining

Explore the Oxford library, open 24/7 now! Oxford College Library at Emory University

A night out at Dooley's Tavern Emory University

A quick tour of William Hall and Williams gym. And meet my best friend, Megan! Williams Gymnasium Old

Exploring the Oxford pool that is located in Williams gym Emory University

(Part 1) My favorite place to chill at Oxford is not a place, its a club Emory University

(Part 2) My favorite place to chill at Oxford is not a place, its a club. Emory University

Exploring the nature trails for the first time. Its my new favorite spot on campus! Williams Gymnasium Old

A tour of the OSB (aka the Oxford Science Building) Emory University

Meet Jenna! Emory University

Goodbye!! and best of luck with College applications! Emory University

Emory University A Day in the Life with Anat at Emory University

Emory University A Day in the Life with Mikaila at Emory University

You Might Also Be Interested In...

©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved