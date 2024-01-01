Sign Up
College of William and Mary Campus

00:52
Ben stops for a quick thomas jefferson history story
Thomas Jefferson is one of the most famous alumni from W and M. This statue is a gift from UVA, a payback for a loan that Thomas Jefferson gave them to start the school. Stories surrounding the statue say that this is the original peeping tom.
00:42
Check out the matoka ampitheater!
The Makota Amphitheater is a beautiful place to come see a concert. With around a thousand seats and a wonderful lake behind it, the theater is a hot spot for fun activities on campus.
00:57
Ben shows you around colonial williamsburg
Campus
Situated in Williamsburg Virginia, it is about five miles from the first American settlement in Jamestown. A huge area for history fanatics. The restaurants and shops are all re-created to look as they would back then.
00:29
Get ready to check out the sadler center
Food
The Sadler Center is the main meeting place, dining hall, and area on campus.
00:14
Check out the isc chalkboard and construction
Academics
Outside ISC there is a chalkboard wall where students can come and write positive and motivational quotes as well as promote on-campus activities and events.
00:43
Get ready to check out swem library!
Academics
Swem Library is where all students go to study and do work and grab a great cup of joe. Flex dollars are provided to you via your WM card at the beginning of the year and can be reloaded when you run out.
00:17
Get ready to check out the sunken gardens
The campus has three parts here at William and Mary. There is ancient campus, old campus, and the new campus.
00:17
Meet ben! and get ready to experience william & mary through his eyes
Campus
Meet Ben a double major in history and government, he will be taking you around campus!
01:16
Check out the sunken gardens!
Academics
William and Mary is a liberal arts school. This means that there is a wide variety of classes offered here. In the Sunken Gardens, you can see all of the different buildings each housing a specific discipline.
00:56
Check out ben's favorite tradition on campus - the crim dell bridge
Campus
There are a lot of traditions on campus. The Crim Dell Bridge represents the joining together of two parties. At graduation you and the rest of your class walk across the bridge, uniting as one.
College of William and Mary

