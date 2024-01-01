Sign Up
Columbia University in the City of New York Campus

00:54
College walk & the gates
Campus
College Walk is a pedestrianized section of 116th street that bisects Columbia's main campus. Every student walks this scenic section of campus almost every day and if you come visit Columbia, this is definitely the first part of campus you will see after getting off of the subway and walking through the gates. In the winter, the trees are lit up with Christmas lights at a lighting ceremony.
01:35
Why the bridge is my favorite place
A place where not a lot of people study- but should! On a nice day, you can feel the sun bounce on your skin as you chill upon this park-like bridge. This is Narizza's must-see choice because it's the perfect place to reflect and envision an awesome college experience here in New York City!
00:51
Important academic building 1
Academics
This is a brief video to show you the beautiful Greene Building (Law) in the evening and the stunning library in that building! :)
01:45
Riverside park
Riverside park spans the length of Manhattan alongside the Hudson River. It was built by John D. Rockefeller and is a great place to take a walk, go running, or go biking. It is easy to access and only a block away from the main Columbia campus. This is a park that you will most certainly spend time in if you come to Columbia.
00:41
The most picturesque cafe at columbia
Food
Joe's Coffee overlooking Broadway is one of the most photographed places on campus. If you come to Columbia, you should definitely make sure to visit. This is also one of my favorite study spots because even though the espresso bar closes at 8pm, you can still sit at the tables and do work all night long.
00:19
Downtown views from above amsterdam avenue!
Campus
The bridge right above Amsterdam Avenue is a must-see when visiting Columbia's campus. There are views of uptown and bustling downtown from this very spot!
00:14
Views of butler library
Campus
If you listen to music while you study- you better bring a pair of earphones here! Butler is the most quiet place to study on campus. It's the go-to place for printing, studying, looking at rare books/manuscripts, getting a quick snack from the cafe (try the sweet hot chocolate!), or even just exploring some marble halls.
03:36
A tour in columbia's gym
Heyi Liu Campus
Columbia's gym is very equipped. You will enjoy your time here! Don't forget to try the sauna room!
08:23
Day in my life
Orion Zydlewski Food
Life at Columbia can be hectic, but the community and opportunity for academic expansion is worth it. This video covers everything from food to the campus and classes. I would suggest visiting as many of the spots in the video if you come to visit.
01:07
A columbia classroom
Academics
The classroom in this video is the room that I have my French classes in. It is located in Hamilton Hall. A great deal of classrooms are fairly small like the one in the video, but of course, there are larger lecture halls. My French class has six people in it and my largest class is 22 people. Of course, there are larger lecture classes that are required, but most classes are fairly intimate. The student to teacher ratio at Columbia is 6:1.
Columbia University in the City of New York Butler Library

02:23
Butler library tour
Academics
This is an introduction of the famous Butler Library at Columbia. Most of the students choose to study at Butler!
00:47
Student interview
Campus
Hi! I am happy to introduce my roommate Eva. She is currently a master student at Columbia University majoring in Statistics. Let's listen to her top three reasons for choosing Columbia!

Columbia University in the City of New York Columbia University

00:15
South lawn: our biggest quad!
South Lawn is one of the best places on campus to hang out with friends and lay in the grass. It is actually the largest piece of privately-owned, undeveloped land in New York City. It is central to pretty much everything on campus and if you come to Columbia, you will pass through it everyday. Unfortunately the lawns are not always open and they are gated so students can't always make full use of them.

Columbia University in the City of New York Columbia University International Affairs Building

02:00
Important academic building 2 -- international affairs
Academics
This is one of my favorite buildings at Columbia University! Let me take a tour with you and my camera.
