Columbia University in the City of New York Campus
College walk & the gates
College Walk is a pedestrianized section of 116th street that bisects Columbia's main campus. Every student walks this scenic section of campus almost every day and if you come visit Columbia, this is definitely the first part of campus you will see after getting off of the subway and walking through the gates. In the winter, the trees are lit up with Christmas lights at a lighting ceremony.
Why the bridge is my favorite place
A place where not a lot of people study- but should! On a nice day, you can feel the sun bounce on your skin as you chill upon this park-like bridge. This is Narizza's must-see choice because it's the perfect place to reflect and envision an awesome college experience here in New York City!
Important academic building 1
This is a brief video to show you the beautiful Greene Building (Law) in the evening and the stunning library in that building! :)
Riverside park
Riverside park spans the length of Manhattan alongside the Hudson River. It was built by John D. Rockefeller and is a great place to take a walk, go running, or go biking. It is easy to access and only a block away from the main Columbia campus. This is a park that you will most certainly spend time in if you come to Columbia.
The most picturesque cafe at columbia
Joe's Coffee overlooking Broadway is one of the most photographed places on campus. If you come to Columbia, you should definitely make sure to visit. This is also one of my favorite study spots because even though the espresso bar closes at 8pm, you can still sit at the tables and do work all night long.
Downtown views from above amsterdam avenue!
The bridge right above Amsterdam Avenue is a must-see when visiting Columbia's campus. There are views of uptown and bustling downtown from this very spot!
Views of butler library
If you listen to music while you study- you better bring a pair of earphones here! Butler is the most quiet place to study on campus. It's the go-to place for printing, studying, looking at rare books/manuscripts, getting a quick snack from the cafe (try the sweet hot chocolate!), or even just exploring some marble halls.
A tour in columbia's gym
Columbia's gym is very equipped. You will enjoy your time here! Don't forget to try the sauna room!
Day in my life
Life at Columbia can be hectic, but the community and opportunity for academic expansion is worth it. This video covers everything from food to the campus and classes. I would suggest visiting as many of the spots in the video if you come to visit.
A columbia classroom
The classroom in this video is the room that I have my French classes in. It is located in Hamilton Hall. A great deal of classrooms are fairly small like the one in the video, but of course, there are larger lecture halls. My French class has six people in it and my largest class is 22 people. Of course, there are larger lecture classes that are required, but most classes are fairly intimate. The student to teacher ratio at Columbia is 6:1.
Butler library, the quiet place
Imagine studying here for finals week. You're stressed about a grade or you really just want to get this semester over with...Right before the first night of finals, Columbia's Marching Band plays an array of songs (cheerful yet off-tune) and jokingly roasts Columbia for half an hour. This library is known to be a place of stress; however, we do still continue traditions that let you relax a little.
Hamilton lobby
The Columbia Core is a unique trait of Columbia University. This is where you have intellectual conversations about the Canon whether it be praising or critiquing it. Dean James J. Valentini's office is here and he's the coolest Dean you'll ever meet. The Core Office is also located here if you have any questions about what a Columbia education is centered around. Fun fact: The bathrooms in this building are on separate floors! Why oh why did the old engineers think that was a good idea?
Columbia University in the City of New York Butler Library
Butler library tour
This is an introduction of the famous Butler Library at Columbia. Most of the students choose to study at Butler!
Columbia University in the City of New York Columbia University
South lawn: our biggest quad!
South Lawn is one of the best places on campus to hang out with friends and lay in the grass. It is actually the largest piece of privately-owned, undeveloped land in New York City. It is central to pretty much everything on campus and if you come to Columbia, you will pass through it everyday. Unfortunately the lawns are not always open and they are gated so students can't always make full use of them.