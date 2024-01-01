Intro Clip North Star
Mews Hall Double.mp4 Mews Hall
Mews Hall Common Rooms Mews Hall
North Star Dining Hall.mp4 North Star
Interview North Star
Interview North Star
Appel Mail Room North Star
Physical Sciences Building Physical Sciences Building
Kennedy Hall Kennedy Hall
Lecture Hall.mov Uris Hall
Bear Necessities Bear Necessities Grill & C-Store
Triphammer Falls Triphammer Falls
Cornell Store The Cornell Store
McGraw Tower Cornell University - McGraw Tower
Arts Quad.mp4 Arts Quad
CKB Hall Double Court-Kay-Bauer Hall
High Rise 5 Double High Rise 5
Dickson Hall Single Clara Dickson Hall
Conclusion.mov Cornell University