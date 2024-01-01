Meet Jelani! And get ready to experience the University Of Pennsylvania, through his eyes University of Pennsylvania
A few quick facts about UPenn Locust Walk
Check out Jelani's Econ Lecture Room! University of Pennsylvania Economics Department
Recitation at UPenn University of Pennsylvania
Jelani shows you around PAACH (Pan Asian American Community House) University of Pennsylvania
Walk down Locust Walk, and learn about Academic Buildings with Jelani! Fisher Fine Arts Library
Jelani explains the "Shopping Period" at UPenn - Hint: you're not buying clothes University of Pennsylvania
Jelani breaks down Student Housing at UPenn Hill College House
Jelani shows you the outside of New College House New College House
Audrey gives you a tour of her Dorm Room in New College House New College House
What else does NCH have to offer? New College House
Check out one of the NCH Lounge Areas New College House
Greek Life at UPenn University of Pennsylvania
Jelani explain Academic Advising at UPenn University of Pennsylvania
Tunnels in the School of Engineering School of Engineering and Applied Science
Work Study Information & No Loan Policy University of Pennsylvania
What's your Favorite & Least Favorite part of UPenn? Van Pelt Library
Get ready for Jelani's tour of Pottruck Gym! David Pottruck Health & Fitness Center
Interested in swimming? Jelani shows you the pool! David Pottruck Health & Fitness Center
Coming in live from Jelani's Radio Show University of Pennsylvania
Jelani gives you a tour of Houston Market Houston Hall
Jelani grabs a hamburger & fries at Hill Dining Houston Hall
Do Yourself a Favor and Watch This Video! University of Pennsylvania - Department of Music
Jelani tells you about the Cultural Centers @ UPenn Penn Cultural Heritage Center
"What's Philadelphia like?" Van Pelt Library
Take a walk through Philly with Jelani! 4001 Walnut St
Jelani shows you what the Town of Philly has to offer! 122 S 40th St
Need a quick breakfast? Hill House has you covered! Hill College House
Jelani shows you around the Amazon @ Penn Facility Amazon@Penn
Jelani explains the difference between Midterms, Finals, and Quizzes University of Pennsylvania
One piece of advice to Incoming Freshmen? Van Pelt Library