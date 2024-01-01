Sign Up
University of Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA

You Are Watching

A Day in the Life with Jelani at University of Pennsylvania


Choose a Tour:
A Day in the Life with Jelani at University of Pennsylvania

ON THIS TOUR

Meet Jelani! And get ready to experience the University Of Pennsylvania, through his eyes University of Pennsylvania

A few quick facts about UPenn Locust Walk

Check out Jelani's Econ Lecture Room! University of Pennsylvania Economics Department

Recitation at UPenn University of Pennsylvania

Jelani shows you around PAACH (Pan Asian American Community House) University of Pennsylvania

Walk down Locust Walk, and learn about Academic Buildings with Jelani! Fisher Fine Arts Library

Jelani explains the "Shopping Period" at UPenn - Hint: you're not buying clothes University of Pennsylvania

Jelani breaks down Student Housing at UPenn Hill College House

Jelani shows you the outside of New College House New College House

Audrey gives you a tour of her Dorm Room in New College House New College House

What else does NCH have to offer? New College House

Check out one of the NCH Lounge Areas New College House

Greek Life at UPenn University of Pennsylvania

Jelani explain Academic Advising at UPenn University of Pennsylvania

Tunnels in the School of Engineering School of Engineering and Applied Science

Work Study Information & No Loan Policy University of Pennsylvania

What's your Favorite & Least Favorite part of UPenn? Van Pelt Library

Get ready for Jelani's tour of Pottruck Gym! David Pottruck Health & Fitness Center

Interested in swimming? Jelani shows you the pool! David Pottruck Health & Fitness Center

Coming in live from Jelani's Radio Show University of Pennsylvania

Jelani gives you a tour of Houston Market Houston Hall

Jelani grabs a hamburger & fries at Hill Dining Houston Hall

Do Yourself a Favor and Watch This Video! University of Pennsylvania - Department of Music

Jelani tells you about the Cultural Centers @ UPenn Penn Cultural Heritage Center

"What's Philadelphia like?" Van Pelt Library

Take a walk through Philly with Jelani! 4001 Walnut St

Jelani shows you what the Town of Philly has to offer! 122 S 40th St

Need a quick breakfast? Hill House has you covered! Hill College House

Jelani shows you around the Amazon @ Penn Facility Amazon@Penn

Jelani explains the difference between Midterms, Finals, and Quizzes University of Pennsylvania

One piece of advice to Incoming Freshmen? Van Pelt Library

University of Pennsylvania A Day in the Life with Jelani at University of Pennsylvania

00:59

Meet Jelani! And get ready to experience the University Of Pennsylvania, through his eyes

01:29

A few quick facts about UPenn

00:19

Check out Jelani's Econ Lecture Room!

00:21

Recitation at UPenn

00:36

Jelani shows you around PAACH (Pan Asian American Community House)

01:39

Walk down Locust Walk, and learn about Academic Buildings with Jelani!

02:42

Jelani explains the "Shopping Period" at UPenn - Hint: you're not buying clothes

00:57

Jelani breaks down Student Housing at UPenn

00:44

Jelani shows you the outside of New College House

02:31

Audrey gives you a tour of her Dorm Room in New College House

01:50

What else does NCH have to offer?

00:40

Jelani explain Academic Advising at UPenn

00:57

Tunnels in the School of Engineering

01:11

Work Study Information & No Loan Policy

01:23

Interested in swimming? Jelani shows you the pool!

01:48

Jelani gives you a tour of Houston Market

00:37

Jelani grabs a hamburger & fries at Hill Dining

01:31

"What's Philadelphia like?"

02:03

Take a walk through Philly with Jelani!

00:30

Jelani shows you what the Town of Philly has to offer!

00:52

Need a quick breakfast? Hill House has you covered!

01:31

Jelani shows you around the Amazon @ Penn Facility

02:08

Jelani explains the difference between Midterms, Finals, and Quizzes

01:21

One piece of advice to Incoming Freshmen?

©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved