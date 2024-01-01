Sign Up
00:37
Welcome to cornell university!
Campus
Hello, my name is Justine Kim [김서윤] and I will be your at guide! I'm from Australia and I hope that I can provide you with a glimpse of just how amazing Cornell is.
01:44
Terrace restaurant
Sam Fuqua Food
Terrace is most likely my favorite place to eat at Cornell, because it has lots of great options for food and is conveniently located right next to the hotel school. I personally LOVE the burrito bowls (and spend a huge amount of BRBs on them..welp) and get them for lunch as often as I can.
03:34
Lincoln hall
Campus
Lincoln Hall is the main academic building for music majors and is arguably has the best of everything - library, classrooms, lecture hall.
03:30
Olin library
Campus
Olin Library is located at the heart of Cornell central campus and houses the most books you will ever see in your life. There's a joke that if a friend bails on you by saying "I'm going to Olin to study," they are most certainly lying.
02:55
Arts quad.mp4
Benjamin Chen Campus
Cornell's Arts Quad, which is home to some of the oldest buildings on campus. To the south, some of Cornell's libraries and its famed clocktower. As the name suggests, the buildings mainly host classes for the College of Arts and Sciences, but the quad itself is a great place to hang out and have fun (when it's not cold out!).
03:34
Triphammer footbridge
Ashley Lin Campus
Cornell is known for its gorges around campus, hence giving the saying "Ithaca is Gorges". Here, I show Triphammer Footbridge, which leads past Triphammer Falls.
03:27
Lets get physical at cornell
Campus
Featured in this video is the Helen Newman Hall Gym, Barton Track Hall, Appel Fields, and Teagle Pool. Oh yeah, and the hunky Cornell Men's swimming team
02:25
Ag quad
Campus
My favorite quadrangle on campus, the beautiful Ag Quad is perfect to stroll through and explore some of Cornell's finest architecture.
01:27
Schoellkopf field - lacrosse gameday
Campus
Come and see a lacrosse game - entry is free for students! This is where freshman will also have their convocation.
02:35
Helen newman gym
Ashley Lin Campus
Shown here is Helen Newman Gym, one of the two gyms on Cornell's North Campus. Not only does it have a gym but it also has a bowling alley, basketball courts, and a swimming pool.
Cornell University

Cornell University A.D. White House

Cornell University Ag Quad

Cornell University Appel South Fields

