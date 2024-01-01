Sign Up
Cornell University Dining & Food

All Dining & Food Reviews

02:15
Plum tree japanese restaurant
Ashley Lin Food
Plum Tree is a popular restaurant located in Collegetown right outside of Cornell. Many clubs, friend groups, sororities, and fraternities hold social events here.
02:13
Risley dining hall
Ashley Lin Food
Risley Dining is a dining hall located in Risley Hall on the edge of North Campus. It is a popular lunch destination and offers a stir fry/poke bowl bar depending on the day!
01:44
Terrace restaurant
Sam Fuqua Food
Terrace is most likely my favorite place to eat at Cornell, because it has lots of great options for food and is conveniently located right next to the hotel school. I personally LOVE the burrito bowls (and spend a huge amount of BRBs on them..welp) and get them for lunch as often as I can.
01:07
Collegetown bagels
Food
Bagels, bagels, bagels, we have THE best bagels in the world. So come to Cornell, and enjoy this iconic location to relax, chill or have a low key party.
01:48
Eat out at collegetown
Food
Here are some of the best places to eat outside of Cornell. Collegetown does not take Big Red Bucks. Another fantastic location that I forgot to mention is the Nines. They have amazing pizza and live music.
01:12
Friday night in ithaca commons
Sam Fuqua Food
On Fridays we love to go into Ithaca Commons if we can, and this Friday was no exception! There's lots of stuff to do in the commons, whether you want to try new foods, go shopping, or just hang out! We also got bubble tea in this video, but the ~really good~ bubble tea is definitely located in college town, which I visited in an earlier video!
03:04
Wegmans supermarket
Ashley Lin Food
Wegmans is a massive supermarket in Ithaca that is a close 10 minute drive away from Cornell. It's great to have a friend drive you/Uber there to buy groceries.
03:03
Bear necessities
Benjamin Chen Food
Cornell's Bear Necessities store is often called "Nasties" because of its greasy but delicious comfort food. If you're in the mood for a quick bite, though, you can easily grab some snacks and drinks from the fridge or shelves like your local corner store. It's open until 2am, so freshmen on the way back from parties love to stop by before heading home.
01:29
Robert purcell community center (rpcc)
Sam Fuqua Food
In this video I visit and explain RPCC, which is the dining hall closest to my dorm. I go there most nights for dinner because they have a huge selection, and really REALLY good lo mein. On Sundays, RPCC also makes a really good brunch complete with a dim sum bar!
03:18
Bear necessities
Ashley Lin Food
Bear Necessites, aka Nasties, is a popular eatery serving fast food until 2am everyday. It also sells groceries in case of an emergency.
