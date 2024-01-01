YOU'RE WATCHING
Cornell University Dining & Food
Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content
Trending Now
All Dining & Food Reviews
02:15
Plum tree japanese restaurant
Plum Tree is a popular restaurant located in Collegetown right outside of Cornell. Many clubs, friend groups, sororities, and fraternities hold social events here.
02:13
Risley dining hall
Risley Dining is a dining hall located in Risley Hall on the edge of North Campus. It is a popular lunch destination and offers a stir fry/poke bowl bar depending on the day!
01:44
Terrace restaurant
Terrace is most likely my favorite place to eat at Cornell, because it has lots of great options for food and is conveniently located right next to the hotel school. I personally LOVE the burrito bowls (and spend a huge amount of BRBs on them..welp) and get them for lunch as often as I can.
01:07
Collegetown bagels
Bagels, bagels, bagels, we have THE best bagels in the world. So come to Cornell, and enjoy this iconic location to relax, chill or have a low key party.
01:48
Eat out at collegetown
Here are some of the best places to eat outside of Cornell. Collegetown does not take Big Red Bucks. Another fantastic location that I forgot to mention is the Nines. They have amazing pizza and live music.
01:12
Friday night in ithaca commons
On Fridays we love to go into Ithaca Commons if we can, and this Friday was no exception! There's lots of stuff to do in the commons, whether you want to try new foods, go shopping, or just hang out! We also got bubble tea in this video, but the ~really good~ bubble tea is definitely located in college town, which I visited in an earlier video!
03:04
Wegmans supermarket
Wegmans is a massive supermarket in Ithaca that is a close 10 minute drive away from Cornell. It's great to have a friend drive you/Uber there to buy groceries.
03:03
Bear necessities
Cornell's Bear Necessities store is often called "Nasties" because of its greasy but delicious comfort food. If you're in the mood for a quick bite, though, you can easily grab some snacks and drinks from the fridge or shelves like your local corner store. It's open until 2am, so freshmen on the way back from parties love to stop by before heading home.
01:29
Robert purcell community center (rpcc)
In this video I visit and explain RPCC, which is the dining hall closest to my dorm. I go there most nights for dinner because they have a huge selection, and really REALLY good lo mein. On Sundays, RPCC also makes a really good brunch complete with a dim sum bar!
Cornell University
01:44
Terrace restaurant
Terrace is most likely my favorite place to eat at Cornell, because it has lots of great options for food and is conveniently located right next to the hotel school. I personally LOVE the burrito bowls (and spend a huge amount of BRBs on them..welp) and get them for lunch as often as I can.
Cornell University Bear Necessities Grill & C-Store
03:03
Bear necessities
Cornell's Bear Necessities store is often called "Nasties" because of its greasy but delicious comfort food. If you're in the mood for a quick bite, though, you can easily grab some snacks and drinks from the fridge or shelves like your local corner store. It's open until 2am, so freshmen on the way back from parties love to stop by before heading home.