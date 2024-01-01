The quad is a major part of the Lehman College experience. Some of the biggest and best events happen in this spot, the Spring Carnival, Fall Kick-off, Club Fair and Sober Fest, to name a few. There's always inflatable fun to be found and plenty of free food to go around! On an average day, students will just sit around on the grass and hang out; some clubs have picnics. Sometimes professors will hold classes outside on the steps too.