YOU'RE WATCHING
CUNY Lehman College Campus
Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content
Trending Now
All Campus Reviews
04:16
Rakiye shows you around the leonard lief library
The Leonard Lief Library is a spot for students to study and get work done. It has 4 levels and lots of books, sitting and work areas and, most importantly, outlets for charging phones and laptops.
01:22
The quad on an average day
The quad is a major part of the Lehman College experience. Some of the biggest and best events happen in this spot, the Spring Carnival, Fall Kick-off, Club Fair and Sober Fest, to name a few. There's always inflatable fun to be found and plenty of free food to go around! On an average day, students will just sit around on the grass and hang out; some clubs have picnics. Sometimes professors will hold classes outside on the steps too.
00:40
A quick pass through the sonic pass blue
The Sonic Pass Blue is a short hallway between Lehman's IT Center and Carman Hall. The glass and lighting coupled with the sounds of birds chirping and sensors that make gentle 'bings' when you pass by create a sense of tranquility. Some students come here to relax or study between classes.
02:30
Let's go to the quad! (featuring the spring carnival)
The quad is a major part of the Lehman College experience. Some of the biggest and best events happen in this spot, the Spring Carnival, Fall Kick-off, Club Fair and Sober Fest, to name a few. There's always inflatable fun to be found and plenty of free food to go around! On an average day, students will just sit around on the grass and hang out; some clubs have picnics. Sometimes professors will hold classes outside on the steps too.
04:06
Rakiye shows you around the lehman art gallery!
The Lehman Art Gallery is, as the name implies, an art gallery. It's a public gallery located on campus open to students and non-students alike! The theme of the exhibition is changed every few months, but the current exhibit in this video is called "Mediums of Exchange."
06:28
Rakiye shows you around the music building (like a creep)
Lehman's Music Building is more than just a building where classes are held for its musically inclined students. Within it are also various rooms that are favored spots for student clubs and organizations to hold their major events.
05:19
Rakiye shows you around the speech and theater building
The Speech and Theater building is where the artsy theater students have their classes. It's also where classes are held for those interested in linguistics, speech and language pathology or anything similar. It is home to the Lovinger Theater where dance recitals, concerts and poetry jams are sometimes held. In the basement, you can find a black box theater, also known as "The Studio Theater," and a Speech and Hearing Center for those with speech impediments or hearing impairments.
02:31
Quick tour of bronxnet studio
BronxNet is a local television network that focuses on news and local talent based in the Bronx. One of its studios is located right here in the cellar of Lehman's Carman Hall! BronxNet provides many internship opportunities for both high school and college students throughout the year.
05:33
Rakiye walks through the city on a dunkin run
Going to school in the city has its perks. There's likely a wide variety of shops and restaurants just a few steps, or a quick bus/train stop away. Lehman College is no different. It's located in the Bronx and roughly a ten-minute walk away from the shopping center known as Fordham Plaza.
CUNY Lehman College
04:02
Rakiye tries to find her way through the tunnels (and gets lost a lot)
Beneath Lehman is a series of underground tunnels connecting most of the buildings on campus. They come in handy for students and faculty on cold, rainy days when they need a way to get from one place to the next.
01:12
Lehman sports culture
Sports Culture isn't a huge deal here at Lehman College. However, there are still various teams (baseball, volleyball, swimming, basketball, etc) and options for students to get involved in sports. Baseball is probably the most prominent/well-known sport on campus. The baseball field is also where Lehman's graduation ceremony takes place, rain or shine!
CUNY Lehman College Bronxnet Community Television at Lehman College
02:31
Quick tour of bronxnet studio
BronxNet is a local television network that focuses on news and local talent based in the Bronx. One of its studios is located right here in the cellar of Lehman's Carman Hall! BronxNet provides many internship opportunities for both high school and college students throughout the year.
01:36
Rakiye tells you more about classes at lehman and student_professor relationships
Many of the professors at Lehman are very understanding and considerate of their students. They are always available through email or scheduled office hours. Some even help students find cheaper alternatives to the required textbooks for their classes. Most classes also encourage discussion and asking questions.
CUNY Lehman College Fordham Plaza
05:33
Rakiye walks through the city on a dunkin run
Going to school in the city has its perks. There's likely a wide variety of shops and restaurants just a few steps, or a quick bus/train stop away. Lehman College is no different. It's located in the Bronx and roughly a ten-minute walk away from the shopping center known as Fordham Plaza.
CUNY Lehman College Lehman Center for the Performing Arts
01:22
The quad on an average day
The quad is a major part of the Lehman College experience. Some of the biggest and best events happen in this spot, the Spring Carnival, Fall Kick-off, Club Fair and Sober Fest, to name a few. There's always inflatable fun to be found and plenty of free food to go around! On an average day, students will just sit around on the grass and hang out; some clubs have picnics. Sometimes professors will hold classes outside on the steps too.
02:30
Let's go to the quad! (featuring the spring carnival)
The quad is a major part of the Lehman College experience. Some of the biggest and best events happen in this spot, the Spring Carnival, Fall Kick-off, Club Fair and Sober Fest, to name a few. There's always inflatable fun to be found and plenty of free food to go around! On an average day, students will just sit around on the grass and hang out; some clubs have picnics. Sometimes professors will hold classes outside on the steps too.