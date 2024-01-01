YOU'RE WATCHING
24 hours overnight in dartmouth library
I spent 24 hours in Dartmouth's main library – the Baker-Berry Library! I spend most of the time in the Berry library, which has 4 floors of study space and gets quieter as we move up. During finals week, the library is also open 24/7. Everyone also loves the KAF cafe in the library, where we get breakfast pastries and the boost of caffeine.
00:24
Time for a tour of hanover. but first, breakfast sandwiches!
Town has many places to grab a bite to eat. Joelle's favorite spot for an awesome breakfast sandwich is called Umpleby's. A fantastic bakery with everything from bagels to bread and some amazing breakfast. Stop by to grab a quick bite to eat or stay awhile.
00:51
Joelle explains why people love this astro class
A textbook Classroom Tour, With Joelle @ Dartmouth: Its not enough to simply show us around an empty lecture hall. If possible we want you to be in a class as its happening - it's all about understanding the student experience in real time. We also love how Joelle tells you everything you would want to know about the class she is currently in: why students like it, what the workload is like, etc.
00:12
These kids are in the zone
Take a look at how focused these students are during their class, A+ boys!
00:25
Joelle takes you to her only class of the day: astro
Walking to her Astro class with her friends, Joelle talks about Moore building where her classroom will be. Follow along to see what a classroom looks like at Dartmouth
01:17
Joelle shows you around 'the green'
How to Narrate Scenery Shots, With Joelle @ Dartmouth College: Even though Joelle is not physically in the shot, we love how she keeps the viewer engaged by contextualizing what the students are viewing in the shot. No need to pack the video with information, or get too technical with what you are describing. Pretend like a friend is asking you to show them around campus - what information would you feel the need to give them?
