Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

YOU'RE WATCHING

Dartmouth College Campus

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Campus Reviews

00:31
An inside look at one of the largest classrooms at dartmouth
Academics
13:55
24 hours overnight in dartmouth library
Dakota Ma Campus
I spent 24 hours in Dartmouth's main library – the Baker-Berry Library! I spend most of the time in the Berry library, which has 4 floors of study space and gets quieter as we move up. During finals week, the library is also open 24/7. Everyone also loves the KAF cafe in the library, where we get breakfast pastries and the boost of caffeine.
00:11
Here's how student deal with the heat during summer semester at dartmouth
Campus
00:24
Time for a tour of hanover. but first, breakfast sandwiches!
Food
Town has many places to grab a bite to eat. Joelle's favorite spot for an awesome breakfast sandwich is called Umpleby's. A fantastic bakery with everything from bagels to bread and some amazing breakfast. Stop by to grab a quick bite to eat or stay awhile.
00:10
Next stop: third floor of barry-baker library!
Academics
00:51
Joelle explains why people love this astro class
Academics
A textbook Classroom Tour, With Joelle @ Dartmouth: Its not enough to simply show us around an empty lecture hall. If possible we want you to be in a class as its happening - it's all about understanding the student experience in real time. We also love how Joelle tells you everything you would want to know about the class she is currently in: why students like it, what the workload is like, etc.
00:12
These kids are in the zone
Academics
Take a look at how focused these students are during their class, A+ boys!
00:25
Joelle takes you to her only class of the day: astro
Academics
Walking to her Astro class with her friends, Joelle talks about Moore building where her classroom will be. Follow along to see what a classroom looks like at Dartmouth
01:17
Joelle shows you around 'the green'
Campus
How to Narrate Scenery Shots, With Joelle @ Dartmouth College: Even though Joelle is not physically in the shot, we love how she keeps the viewer engaged by contextualizing what the students are viewing in the shot. No need to pack the video with information, or get too technical with what you are describing. Pretend like a friend is asking you to show them around campus - what information would you feel the need to give them?
00:23
Joelle shows you her favorite spot to study
Academics
SHOW MORE

Dartmouth College

00:42
More friends. more questions!
Campus
00:46
Favorite place on campus?
Campus
06:48
Is dartmouth really in the middle of nowhere?
Dakota Ma Campus
Dartmouth is commonly known as that ivy in the middle of nowhere Hanover NH. In this video, I challenge that thought by venturing out of campus into the surrounding town/city, and investigate how easy it really is to leave campus for a fun spring day out!
00:59
Joelle tells you about housing at dartmouth
Dorms
Students really have two places to live while at Dartmouth. Whether you live on campus or at the off-campus houses, each room will generally take the same shape and include a bed dressers and a few add-ons like shelves and maybe a desk.

Dartmouth College Baker-Berry Library

13:55
24 hours overnight in dartmouth library
Dakota Ma Campus
I spent 24 hours in Dartmouth's main library – the Baker-Berry Library! I spend most of the time in the Berry library, which has 4 floors of study space and gets quieter as we move up. During finals week, the library is also open 24/7. Everyone also loves the KAF cafe in the library, where we get breakfast pastries and the boost of caffeine.
00:10
Next stop: third floor of barry-baker library!
Academics
00:23
Joelle shows you her favorite spot to study
Academics
00:31
An inside look at ffb (first floor berry)
Academics
00:41
Next stop, the baker-berry library
Academics

Dartmouth College Dirt Cowboy Cafe

00:52
All good things must come to an end...
Campus
Coffe is essential to the college lifestyle. If you come downtown and go to Dirt Cowboy, you can have the best-iced mochas and breakfast. Meet up with your friends and stop by.

Dartmouth College Filene Auditorium

00:31
An inside look at one of the largest classrooms at dartmouth
Academics
00:51
Joelle explains why people love this astro class
Academics
A textbook Classroom Tour, With Joelle @ Dartmouth: Its not enough to simply show us around an empty lecture hall. If possible we want you to be in a class as its happening - it's all about understanding the student experience in real time. We also love how Joelle tells you everything you would want to know about the class she is currently in: why students like it, what the workload is like, etc.
01:13
Joelle catches dominic off guard with some questions about dartmouth!
Academics
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved