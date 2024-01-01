YOU'RE WATCHING
Next up: the hood downtown museum & molly's diner
Downtown you'll find two places, The Hood and Molly's Diner. The Hood is a tempory art museum while Dartmouth finishes renovations to their art exhibit and Molly's is a fan favorite casual dining location for students across the campus.
Time for a tour of hanover. but first, breakfast sandwiches!
Town has many places to grab a bite to eat. Joelle's favorite spot for an awesome breakfast sandwich is called Umpleby's. A fantastic bakery with everything from bagels to bread and some amazing breakfast. Stop by to grab a quick bite to eat or stay awhile.