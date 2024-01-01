'Discover Chicago' or 'Explore Chicago' classes are required for first-year students, and can either be taken the week before regular term starts or intermittently throughout the quarter. In addition to in-class lectures, students will go on excursions throughout the city to a variety of interesting locations depending on their course title. There are over forty unique classes to choose from, ranging from 'Death in the City', 'Chicago By Bike', 'Catholicism in Chicago', and even a 'Coffee Shops of Chicago' class.