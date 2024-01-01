Sign Up
All Campus Reviews

01:37
The theatre school - third floor
Cat Christmas Campus
Here is the third floor of TTS: This floor contains more rehearsal/acting studios and the costume shop!
03:19
The theatre school - fifth floor
Cat Christmas Campus
This is the fifth floor of TTS! The fifth floor holds the admissions office, the dean and management offices, more faculty offices, lecture classrooms, conference rooms, the skylight lounge and the student computer lab!
02:41
Discover chicago class
Academics
'Discover Chicago' or 'Explore Chicago' classes are required for first-year students, and can either be taken the week before regular term starts or intermittently throughout the quarter. In addition to in-class lectures, students will go on excursions throughout the city to a variety of interesting locations depending on their course title. There are over forty unique classes to choose from, ranging from 'Death in the City', 'Chicago By Bike', 'Catholicism in Chicago', and even a 'Coffee Shops of Chicago' class.
00:58
Why we chose depaul's the theatre school
Cat Christmas Campus
Savannah and Danielle talk about what cealed the deal for them when deciding to commit to The Theatre School.
04:16
A day in my life
Food
Join Belle as she takes you along on a typical day consisting of classes, a Target run, homework, and hangout time with friends. Because she's located in the city of Chicago, there's always something to do no matter the day of the week!
02:45
Student center tour
Food
Chances are, you'll find yourself here at least once a day during your first year at DePaul. It's basically the center of anything and everything on campus from the dining hall, to the mailing center, to the Dean's Office, to cultural organizations, and most importantly, BROWNSTONES CAFE!
03:14
Tour of lincoln park neighborhood
Food
Explore Lincoln Park with Belle on a Friday afternoon, and maybe get a little lost in the process. Just a brisk 15 minute walk from the dorms, you have a variety of ice cream, coffee, hair, boutique, and beauty shops at your fingertips - now saving your cash is the hard part.
07:11
Dorm room tour
Dorms
Take a look inside a typical dorm at DePaul University! This is a suite-double (two rooms joined by a bathroom), as opposed to a single, triple, or double-deluxe room.
00:41
A favorite spot
Cat Christmas Campus
The terrace on the fourth floor is one of my favorite spots. Especially in the warm weather, in between classes, I love to go sit out on the terrace and do homework, rest, and eat. Its a beautiful spot and a definitely a highlight of TTS's building.
02:05
Arts & letters hall tour
Academics
The newly renovated Arts & Letters Hall is a central hangout spot on campus. Often times, clubs and extracurriculars will utilize the beautiful space for meetings, on-campus activities will book a room, or study groups will meet up to cram before a big exam!
SHOW MORE

DePaul University 2350 N Racine Ave

DePaul University Arts & Letters Hall

DePaul University Clifton-Fullerton Hall

DePaul University DePaul University - Cacciatore Stadium

01:52
Athletic scene at depaul
Though sports at DePaul aren't a big scene, we are a D1 school for athletics! We have a wide variety of teams ranging from Basketball, to Soccer, to Softball, and even Hockey. If school is your main focus, still you want to be apart of a team, join an intramural sport that meets throughout the week.
