DePaul University Dining & Food

04:16
A day in my life
Food
Join Belle as she takes you along on a typical day consisting of classes, a Target run, homework, and hangout time with friends. Because she's located in the city of Chicago, there's always something to do no matter the day of the week!
02:45
Student center tour
Food
Chances are, you'll find yourself here at least once a day during your first year at DePaul. It's basically the center of anything and everything on campus from the dining hall, to the mailing center, to the Dean's Office, to cultural organizations, and most importantly, BROWNSTONES CAFE!
03:14
Tour of lincoln park neighborhood
Food
Explore Lincoln Park with Belle on a Friday afternoon, and maybe get a little lost in the process. Just a brisk 15 minute walk from the dorms, you have a variety of ice cream, coffee, hair, boutique, and beauty shops at your fingertips - now saving your cash is the hard part.
03:28
Loop dining hall tour
Food
The Loop Campus dining hall, located on the 11th floor of the Barnes & Noble building, is a fan-favorite amongst DePaul students. At the dining hall nicknamed 'The Market', you can pickup a made-to-order panini, wrap, pizza, or burger for lunch. In a rush? Just grab a turkey sandwich or fruit cup from the grab n' go station! And, if you're trying to avoid the freshman 15, there's a salad bar stocked daily with fresh ingredients to assemble a nutritious meal. Happy dining!
03:09
Lincoln park dining hall tour
Food
Take a look inside DePaul's second dining hall located in the Student Center of the Lincoln Park campus. Use your meal plan inside the cafeteria, or your flex dollars at any of the four counters outside. Need to stock up on snacks for your dorm room? Hit the ETC store located right outside of the main dining hall!

