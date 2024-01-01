Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

YOU'RE WATCHING

Drake University Campus

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Campus Reviews

01:07
Quad creek cafe
Bailey Coronis Food
The Quad Creek Cafe is a spot to grab some made-to-order food. This is perfect for a bite on the go and has so many options. This is a popular dining destination on Drake's campus.
00:36
Meredith hall
Campus
Meredith houses the Politics and International Relations, History, and World Languages and Cultures departments. It's pretty central to campus so you're never too far from any of the other buildings.
00:22
Sheslow auditorium
Campus
Sheslow is used for concerts, recitals, guest speakers and campus programs. The inside of the auditorium is absolutely beautiful since it is completely covered in stained glass windows. I really like to come here to watch the musical recitals throughout the year!
00:25
The final farewell
Campus
Thanks so much for joining me on my virtual tours through Drake's campus! I wish you all the best of luck in your future endeavors and I hope to see some of you become bulldogs in the future! And don't forget that everything will be fine, and you'll end up in the place that's right for YOU!
01:05
Drake stadium
Bailey Coronis
Drake Stadium is where many sporting events are held. This is also where the Drake Relays are held every April. This is a big deal for Drake as several of the best athletes come to race here.
00:19
Howard hall
Bailey Coronis Academics
Howard Hall is a building on campus which has several classes. Although these classes are primarily for English, many students will come here for a class. The building has beautiful stained glass windows and is a prominent place on our campus.
00:28
Underground
Underground is a great place to go for a quick workout. It has cardio and weight training equipment available for use. Underground is located in the lower level of Olmsted.
00:46
Olin hall
Academics
Renovations in 2010 created cutting-edge laboratory spaces with latest equipment and a glass atrium for student study. The four floors of Olin Hall house departments of Biology, Psychology, and Environmental Science, as well as classrooms, laboratories, the Pioneer Hi-Bred International Greenhouse and Environmental Instructional Facility.
00:37
Roger knapp tennis center
Campus
The Roger Knapp Tennis Center features six indoor and six outdoor tennis courts. Athletic team lockers, meeting rooms and tennis coaches offices are located here as well.
00:31
Relaxation room
Campus
The Relaxation Room is a place for students to relax and de-stress with activities such as reading, yoga or coloring. There's no studying allowed in there either, so it's a nice "school free" space. It is located in the lower level of Olmsted.
SHOW MORE

Drake University

00:31
Relaxation room
Campus
The Relaxation Room is a place for students to relax and de-stress with activities such as reading, yoga or coloring. There's no studying allowed in there either, so it's a nice "school free" space. It is located in the lower level of Olmsted.
00:21
Central campus
Campus
Here at Drake, our campus is so compact so we don't really have the typical "quads." In this video, you can see the middle of campus where all the streets meet.
00:56
Meet sarah and learn about drake
Campus
Meet Sarah and learn about her first impressions of Drake. Sarah is a transfer student and is excited to begin her new adventures here at Drake.

Drake University 2700 Forest Ave

00:13
Meet emily and get excited to tour drake university!
Campus
Hi Guys! My name is Emily, I'm from Huntington Woods, Michigan and I'm a sophomore BFA Musical Theatre here at Drake University. I am SO excited to take you through campus and show you all that Drake has to offer! Enjoy!

Drake University Aliber Hall

00:28
Underground
Underground is a great place to go for a quick workout. It has cardio and weight training equipment available for use. Underground is located in the lower level of Olmsted.
00:37
Olmsted coffee shop and flex dollars
Food
Since Olmsted is in the middle of campus, it's the perfect place to grab coffee or a snack before or between classes. There are also a lot of tables, so it's also a great place to study. Here are the hours of operation: Monday-Thursday 7:30AM - 11:00PM Friday 7:30AM - 5:00PM Saturday-Sunday Closed

Drake University Bell Center

01:47
The bell center
The Bell Center is the perfect place on campus to work out, play sports, take fitness classes and hang out with friends. Inside, there are 8 gymnasium courts, 4 racquetball courts, a fitness studio and a pool.
01:30
Bell-knapp center
Bailey Coronis
The Bell-Knapp Center is a popular place to work out and get some exercise. The Knapp Center is a big arena and the bell center is a popular place to workout and get active. There is also a pool and a basketball court.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved