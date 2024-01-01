YOU'RE WATCHING
Drake University Campus
Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content
Trending Now
All Campus Reviews
01:07
Quad creek cafe
The Quad Creek Cafe is a spot to grab some made-to-order food. This is perfect for a bite on the go and has so many options. This is a popular dining destination on Drake's campus.
00:36
Meredith hall
Meredith houses the Politics and International Relations, History, and World Languages and Cultures departments. It's pretty central to campus so you're never too far from any of the other buildings.
00:22
Sheslow auditorium
Sheslow is used for concerts, recitals, guest speakers and campus programs. The inside of the auditorium is absolutely beautiful since it is completely covered in stained glass windows. I really like to come here to watch the musical recitals throughout the year!
00:25
The final farewell
Thanks so much for joining me on my virtual tours through Drake's campus! I wish you all the best of luck in your future endeavors and I hope to see some of you become bulldogs in the future! And don't forget that everything will be fine, and you'll end up in the place that's right for YOU!
01:05
Drake stadium
Drake Stadium is where many sporting events are held. This is also where the Drake Relays are held every April. This is a big deal for Drake as several of the best athletes come to race here.
00:19
Howard hall
Howard Hall is a building on campus which has several classes. Although these classes are primarily for English, many students will come here for a class. The building has beautiful stained glass windows and is a prominent place on our campus.
00:28
Underground
Underground is a great place to go for a quick workout. It has cardio and weight training equipment available for use. Underground is located in the lower level of Olmsted.
00:46
Olin hall
Renovations in 2010 created cutting-edge laboratory spaces with latest equipment and a glass atrium for student study. The four floors of Olin Hall house departments of Biology, Psychology, and Environmental Science, as well as classrooms, laboratories, the Pioneer Hi-Bred International Greenhouse and Environmental Instructional Facility.
00:37
Roger knapp tennis center
The Roger Knapp Tennis Center features six indoor and six outdoor tennis courts. Athletic team lockers, meeting rooms and tennis coaches offices are located here as well.
Drake University
00:31
Relaxation room
The Relaxation Room is a place for students to relax and de-stress with activities such as reading, yoga or coloring. There's no studying allowed in there either, so it's a nice "school free" space. It is located in the lower level of Olmsted.
00:21
Central campus
Here at Drake, our campus is so compact so we don't really have the typical "quads." In this video, you can see the middle of campus where all the streets meet.
Drake University 2700 Forest Ave
Drake University Aliber Hall
00:28
Underground
Underground is a great place to go for a quick workout. It has cardio and weight training equipment available for use. Underground is located in the lower level of Olmsted.
00:37
Olmsted coffee shop and flex dollars
Since Olmsted is in the middle of campus, it's the perfect place to grab coffee or a snack before or between classes. There are also a lot of tables, so it's also a great place to study. Here are the hours of operation: Monday-Thursday 7:30AM - 11:00PM Friday 7:30AM - 5:00PM Saturday-Sunday Closed
Drake University Bell Center
01:47
The bell center
The Bell Center is the perfect place on campus to work out, play sports, take fitness classes and hang out with friends. Inside, there are 8 gymnasium courts, 4 racquetball courts, a fitness studio and a pool.