Drake University Dining & Food

01:10
Quad creek cafe
Food
Quad is a great place to grab food on the go. It's a food court style dining hall with a Mediterranean station, sub station, Chinese station, Mexican station, grill station, pizza station and a salad station. Quad is known for their chicken wraps and quesadillas! You can use your meal swipes here and with every swipe you get your main dish, two sides and a drink.
01:07
Quad creek cafe
Bailey Coronis Food
The Quad Creek Cafe is a spot to grab some made-to-order food. This is perfect for a bite on the go and has so many options. This is a popular dining destination on Drake's campus.
00:47
Hubbell dining hall
Food
Hubbell has all-you-care-to-eat dining with a fresh variety of salads, pizza, pasta, grill items, international foods, desserts, homestyle comfort foods and more. Hubbell is open during the following times: Weekdays: Breakfast 7:00AM - 10:30AM Lunch 11:00AM - 1:30PM Dinner 5:00PM - 7:30PM Weekends Brunch 9:30AM - 1:00PM Dinner 5:00PM - 7:30PM
00:37
Olmsted coffee shop and flex dollars
Food
Since Olmsted is in the middle of campus, it's the perfect place to grab coffee or a snack before or between classes. There are also a lot of tables, so it's also a great place to study. Here are the hours of operation: Monday-Thursday 7:30AM - 11:00PM Friday 7:30AM - 5:00PM Saturday-Sunday Closed
02:15
Dog town and downtown
Food
Dog Town is right down the street from campus and has a bunch of yummy food options. My friends and I like to go there for lunch when we need a break from the dining hall food. In this video, we also talk about the different fun things to do and places to go in downtown Des Moines.
01:31
Spike's convenience store
Bailey Coronis Food
Spike's Convenience Store is a spot to grab a snack on campus. They have so many options here. It's really handy because you can use your flex dollars to make your purchase.
00:53
Spike's convenience store (c-store).mp4
Food
The C-Store is the place to go for snacks, drinks, fresh and frozen groceries, and more that you can purchase with flex dollars, Bulldog Bucks, cash or credit cards. On the weekdays, it's open from 10:00AM - 1:00AM and on weekends, it's open from 1:00PM - 1:00AM. Its a great place to grab a late night snack when you're up late studying.
00:22
Dogtown
Bailey Coronis Food
Dogtown is a hidden gem near Drake's campus. This is a great place to take a break from the stress of college and grab a bite or run an errand. It's so convenient and super handy to us students.
01:10
Hubbell dining hall
Bailey Coronis Food
Hubbell Dining Hall is the main dining spot on campus. This buffet-style location has several options such as simple servings, beverages, Italian, daily dish, chef's dish, vegan entrees, and more.
01:13
Morning routine
Dorms
So this is my morning routine... It's nothing super fancy since most of the time I roll out of bed about 20 minutes before class. I like to keep some breakfast foods in my room in case I don't have time to run to the dining hall too!
