Drexel University Dining & Food
00:47
A tour of northside market
Nneoma takes you on a tour at Northside Market eatery. Northside is a supermarket style dining hall that allow you to use your dining dollars to buy some good food. Word of advice, don't spend all your money in the first few weeks. You'll be really tempted to but remember that you have about 200 - 300 dining dollars for a whole three months.
00:39
Food trucks!
Here I show you the food trucks around campus. They have so many varieties and they are all inexpensive!
00:32
A tour of urban eatery
Nneoma takes you on a tour of one of the dining venues at Drexel University. Urban offers 'Make Your Own' pizza, sandwiches, smoothies, bagels and other breakfast foods. Urban is the only dining hall that is open 24/7 during finals week.
01:37
The grub at drexel
Lizzy shows you the Hans Dining Hall which is one of the two main dining halls at Drexel. All freshman full time students living on campus are required to have a meal plan where you can eat at this dining hall. The Hans is all you can eat buffet style with varying options and a desert bar.
Drexel University
00:47
Drexel University Handschumacher Dining Center
01:37
