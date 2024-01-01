YOU'RE WATCHING
Elon University Dining & Food
Elon dining
Unfortunately I was not allowed to film in a dining hall, however in this video I talk a lot about the meal plan and food options. Personally, I am not a fan of on campus food and most people say the same thing. It's okay but a lot of the times it leaves you not feeling great after.
Moseley center and the library
Moseley Center is home to many organization offices as well as great study areas. It is home to the mail center, Irazu Coffee, and Lakeside Dining hall. Many students like to hang out here. The library is huge with three floors of study space with a writing center, disability center, study rooms, and Media Services where students can check out laptops and equipment.
A tour of global commons
This is just a quick tour of global commons (GLOCO) this is a huge hub for freshman and sophomores looking to do homework or group projects on the week days and week nights. During finals week you literally have to get there at 6am to get a study room or a spot in the great hall (same with the library and the business school and comm school so basically during finals week we're all up at 6am fighting over rooms and study areas).
Downtown elon
This is a quick look of the downtown area of Elon. For a small school the downtown area of Elon is pretty popular. There are clothing stores, restaurants, and of course the bookstore.
Meal plans
There are several options for meal plans at Elon. As a first year student, it is required to have an all-access dining plan which gives unlimited swipes into any dining hall on campus. Plus 7 or Plus 14 can be added to that for 7 or 14 retail swipes per week. There is also block meal plans which are either 200 or 300 swipes per year. This plan can only be accessed if living in certain on-campus housing as sophomores, juniors, or seniors. Each meal plan also includes guest swipes so any guests a student has visiting can get food for free.
Mcewen dining hall
McEwen dining hall will be open sometime in the next year featuring a bunch of new retail dining options.
Mcewen dining hall
McEwen dining hall is one of the more popular dining halls on campus. The bottom is a traditional dining hall with a pasta section, a hot section, a salad bar, a desert display, and a soft serve ice cream machine with toppings. Upstairs is Pei Wei and Village Juice which are both retail options.
