Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

YOU'RE WATCHING

Elon University Dining & Food

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Dining & Food Reviews

03:22
Elon dining
Food
Unfortunately I was not allowed to film in a dining hall, however in this video I talk a lot about the meal plan and food options. Personally, I am not a fan of on campus food and most people say the same thing. It's okay but a lot of the times it leaves you not feeling great after.
01:39
Lakeside dining
Food
A homestyle and international dining hall on campus!
03:08
Moseley center and the library
Stephanie Gerding Food
Moseley Center is home to many organization offices as well as great study areas. It is home to the mail center, Irazu Coffee, and Lakeside Dining hall. Many students like to hang out here. The library is huge with three floors of study space with a writing center, disability center, study rooms, and Media Services where students can check out laptops and equipment.
03:48
A tour of global commons
Food
This is just a quick tour of global commons (GLOCO) this is a huge hub for freshman and sophomores looking to do homework or group projects on the week days and week nights. During finals week you literally have to get there at 6am to get a study room or a spot in the great hall (same with the library and the business school and comm school so basically during finals week we're all up at 6am fighting over rooms and study areas).
05:49
Downtown elon
Food
This is a quick look of the downtown area of Elon. For a small school the downtown area of Elon is pretty popular. There are clothing stores, restaurants, and of course the bookstore.
01:18
Student culture
Food
We are a friendly campus. Students at Elon really care about each other and it shows!
02:11
Meal plans
Stephanie Gerding Food
There are several options for meal plans at Elon. As a first year student, it is required to have an all-access dining plan which gives unlimited swipes into any dining hall on campus. Plus 7 or Plus 14 can be added to that for 7 or 14 retail swipes per week. There is also block meal plans which are either 200 or 300 swipes per year. This plan can only be accessed if living in certain on-campus housing as sophomores, juniors, or seniors. Each meal plan also includes guest swipes so any guests a student has visiting can get food for free.
01:24
Dining information
Food
How meal plans work at Elon. All access basic, plus seven and plus 14!
00:38
Mcewen dining hall
Food
McEwen dining hall will be open sometime in the next year featuring a bunch of new retail dining options.
02:23
Mcewen dining hall
Stephanie Gerding Food
McEwen dining hall is one of the more popular dining halls on campus. The bottom is a traditional dining hall with a pasta section, a hot section, a salad bar, a desert display, and a soft serve ice cream machine with toppings. Upstairs is Pei Wei and Village Juice which are both retail options.
SHOW MORE

Elon University

01:39
Lakeside dining
Food
A homestyle and international dining hall on campus!
01:18
Student culture
Food
We are a friendly campus. Students at Elon really care about each other and it shows!
01:24
Dining information
Food
How meal plans work at Elon. All access basic, plus seven and plus 14!
00:38
Mcewen dining hall
Food
McEwen dining hall will be open sometime in the next year featuring a bunch of new retail dining options.

Elon University Barnes & Noble

05:49
Downtown elon
Food
This is a quick look of the downtown area of Elon. For a small school the downtown area of Elon is pretty popular. There are clothing stores, restaurants, and of course the bookstore.

Elon University Campus Drive

02:11
Meal plans
Stephanie Gerding Food
There are several options for meal plans at Elon. As a first year student, it is required to have an all-access dining plan which gives unlimited swipes into any dining hall on campus. Plus 7 or Plus 14 can be added to that for 7 or 14 retail swipes per week. There is also block meal plans which are either 200 or 300 swipes per year. This plan can only be accessed if living in certain on-campus housing as sophomores, juniors, or seniors. Each meal plan also includes guest swipes so any guests a student has visiting can get food for free.

Elon University Global Commons

03:48
A tour of global commons
Food
This is just a quick tour of global commons (GLOCO) this is a huge hub for freshman and sophomores looking to do homework or group projects on the week days and week nights. During finals week you literally have to get there at 6am to get a study room or a spot in the great hall (same with the library and the business school and comm school so basically during finals week we're all up at 6am fighting over rooms and study areas).
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved