There are several options for meal plans at Elon. As a first year student, it is required to have an all-access dining plan which gives unlimited swipes into any dining hall on campus. Plus 7 or Plus 14 can be added to that for 7 or 14 retail swipes per week. There is also block meal plans which are either 200 or 300 swipes per year. This plan can only be accessed if living in certain on-campus housing as sophomores, juniors, or seniors. Each meal plan also includes guest swipes so any guests a student has visiting can get food for free.