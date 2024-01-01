Sportsball: in which ben attempts to explain that athletic games aren’t his forte nor are they for many other emerson students

So sports aren’t the biggest at Emerson, but we do have ‘em! I mean, there are people going into Sports Communications, so often they themselves play soccer or baseball, etc. Emerson has 14 NCAA Division III men’s and women’s teams, so there are definitely opportunities. Also, I apologize for not showing off the gym. It was locked. But check it out in the streetview!