YOU'RE WATCHING
Emerson College Campus
Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content
Trending Now
All Campus Reviews
00:54
The fitness center: in which ben goes where he has never gone before... literally, i’m rarely ever here
I barely go here, but hey, it exists! Need to stay fit? The Fitness Center is free for all Emerson students, including if you’re in Boston during the summer! There are also yoga classes and cycling classes you can take—I had really enjoyed them, since I’m a bit less experienced with using the equipment. But hey, want to stay fit? Emerson’s got you covered.
04:44
Boston common and public garden: in which ben shows off the prettiest green space in boston
Welcome to what is basically Emerson’s quad. Living in the city doesn’t mean you can’t take a walk in a gorgeous green space! The common and the public garden are a huge part of Emerson culture, finding their way into films, events, dates, introspective walks, etc. If it’s right there, you might as well take advantage of the beauty, right?
00:37
The iwasaki library: in which ben does some extra recon!
I took a little risk and went behind enemy lines... just kidding, but I got a view of the quieter shelves further in the back of the library, and I pass by the many study rooms that can be booked for meetings and study groups!
02:05
Sportsball: in which ben attempts to explain that athletic games aren’t his forte nor are they for many other emerson students
So sports aren’t the biggest at Emerson, but we do have ‘em! I mean, there are people going into Sports Communications, so often they themselves play soccer or baseball, etc. Emerson has 14 NCAA Division III men’s and women’s teams, so there are definitely opportunities. Also, I apologize for not showing off the gym. It was locked. But check it out in the streetview!
02:15
The fitness center and the cabaret: in which ben teleports (twice) to show you the last stretch of campus!
The farthest reaches of Emerson College stretch out for another half-mile (it’s really not that far from the main campus). Here I take you guys through Downtown Crossing in order to show you where the Fitness Center and the Cabaret are located. Keep in mind though that these will relocate as renovations on Little Building begin to finish up!
02:46
Tremont st: in which ben deals with lots of noise while giving you a tour!
Tremont Street has some other notable Emerson buildings that are worth pointing out. You also get a preview of the hustle and bustle of city life, however, it is Boston and not New York... so it has it’s unique charms.
02:26
Avery st. and paramount: in which ben shows off the crown jewel of campus!
Avery Street features the Emerson Urban Arts Center and the EDC (Equipment Distribution Center). Then as you round the corner onto Washington Street, you find Paramount. And she is GORGEOUS, my dudes. Seriously.
02:19
Ansin: in which ben compares an elevator to the ministry of magic!
Ansin has classrooms, numerous computer labs, and industry-standard editing suites! Also the elevators are nice.
03:13
Boylston st: in which ben takes a walk down the main stretch of campus!
Boylston Street is where a majority of Emerson’s buildings are located. I decided to take a walk down the road and point each of the main buildings to you guys!
Emerson College
00:54
The fitness center: in which ben goes where he has never gone before... literally, i’m rarely ever here
I barely go here, but hey, it exists! Need to stay fit? The Fitness Center is free for all Emerson students, including if you’re in Boston during the summer! There are also yoga classes and cycling classes you can take—I had really enjoyed them, since I’m a bit less experienced with using the equipment. But hey, want to stay fit? Emerson’s got you covered.
02:05
Sportsball: in which ben attempts to explain that athletic games aren’t his forte nor are they for many other emerson students
So sports aren’t the biggest at Emerson, but we do have ‘em! I mean, there are people going into Sports Communications, so often they themselves play soccer or baseball, etc. Emerson has 14 NCAA Division III men’s and women’s teams, so there are definitely opportunities. Also, I apologize for not showing off the gym. It was locked. But check it out in the streetview!
02:15
The fitness center and the cabaret: in which ben teleports (twice) to show you the last stretch of campus!
The farthest reaches of Emerson College stretch out for another half-mile (it’s really not that far from the main campus). Here I take you guys through Downtown Crossing in order to show you where the Fitness Center and the Cabaret are located. Keep in mind though that these will relocate as renovations on Little Building begin to finish up!
Emerson College Ansin Building - Emerson College
Emerson College Boston Common
04:44
Boston common and public garden: in which ben shows off the prettiest green space in boston
Welcome to what is basically Emerson’s quad. Living in the city doesn’t mean you can’t take a walk in a gorgeous green space! The common and the public garden are a huge part of Emerson culture, finding their way into films, events, dates, introspective walks, etc. If it’s right there, you might as well take advantage of the beauty, right?