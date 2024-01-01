YOU'RE WATCHING
Emory University Campus
Exploring the nature trails for the first time. its my new favorite spot on campus!
One of the hidden gems of Oxford that you NEED to see are the nature trails through the woods. You can run, bike, set up a picnic, just study in nature! It's definitely worth checking out!
"walking to the main quad - going to the chem building...huh!"
Singing and dancing around campus is allowed!
Meet anat!! get oxcited to see oxford college through anat's eyes!!
Hey! My name is Anat, I am a freshman, and I am SUPER OXCITED to show you guys my home for the next two years! Oxford College is a two-year college of Emory University focused more on the liberal arts. If you are undecided (like me) or exploring multiple fields of interest, Oxford is the place for you!! Oxford requires you to branch out of your comfort zone and take humanities classes in addition to your required major classes. After two years at Oxford, students continue on to the Atlanta campus for their junior and senior years. The Oxford continue-ys end up graduating from both Oxford and Emory!! WOW, two for the price of one, literally!
Mikaila shows you her favorite spot on campus!
Mikaila shows you her favorite spot on campus! Up here on the 10th floor of the library, you can see so far out. Take a break and come up here to smell the fresh air and listen to the birds.
Mikaila shows you a typical emory lecture hall
Take a look at a typical lecture hall at Emory. Most commonly used for freshmen lectures, it is rare that you have a class this big here at Emory.
Mikaila shows you mcdonough field, and tells you about concerts at emory
McDonough Field is a super versatile space here at Emory. You will see all kinds of events hosted here from concerts to speakers. When there isn't speakers or concerts it makes an even better space to relax and enjoy the gorgeous grass field.
Mikaila breaks down the emory social life
Because Emory is a relatively small school greek life is not as big as state schools. If this is something that you're into, you can rush your freshman year. If this doesn't sound like something you're into, you can still spend tons of time out in Atlanta having a blast with your friends.
Oxford college?? what exactly is oxford?
Oxford College in a separate campus than Emory University holding a separate name and located in a different place. However, that does not make Oxford College any less a part of Emory :) Watch this video to learn the differences and similarities and be sure to explore the Oxford College webpage if you have more questions about the difference.