Hey! My name is Anat, I am a freshman, and I am SUPER OXCITED to show you guys my home for the next two years! Oxford College is a two-year college of Emory University focused more on the liberal arts. If you are undecided (like me) or exploring multiple fields of interest, Oxford is the place for you!! Oxford requires you to branch out of your comfort zone and take humanities classes in addition to your required major classes. After two years at Oxford, students continue on to the Atlanta campus for their junior and senior years. The Oxford continue-ys end up graduating from both Oxford and Emory!! WOW, two for the price of one, literally!