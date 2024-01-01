Sign Up
Emory University Campus

00:16
Mikaila takes a break to show you a cute study spot on campus
Campus
01:46
Mikaila continues her tour of duc-ling dining!
Food
Emory Duc-ling Dining ct'd
02:19
Exploring the nature trails for the first time. its my new favorite spot on campus!
Campus
One of the hidden gems of Oxford that you NEED to see are the nature trails through the woods. You can run, bike, set up a picnic, just study in nature! It's definitely worth checking out!
00:12
"walking to the main quad - going to the chem building...huh!"
Singing and dancing around campus is allowed!
00:20
Meet anat!! get oxcited to see oxford college through anat's eyes!!
Campus
Hey! My name is Anat, I am a freshman, and I am SUPER OXCITED to show you guys my home for the next two years! Oxford College is a two-year college of Emory University focused more on the liberal arts. If you are undecided (like me) or exploring multiple fields of interest, Oxford is the place for you!! Oxford requires you to branch out of your comfort zone and take humanities classes in addition to your required major classes. After two years at Oxford, students continue on to the Atlanta campus for their junior and senior years. The Oxford continue-ys end up graduating from both Oxford and Emory!! WOW, two for the price of one, literally!
00:43
Mikaila shows you her favorite spot on campus!
Academics
Mikaila shows you her favorite spot on campus! Up here on the 10th floor of the library, you can see so far out. Take a break and come up here to smell the fresh air and listen to the birds.
00:21
Look at these trees & leaves!
Emory Trees & Leaves
01:00
Mikaila shows you a typical emory lecture hall
Academics
Take a look at a typical lecture hall at Emory. Most commonly used for freshmen lectures, it is rare that you have a class this big here at Emory.
00:33
Mikaila shows you mcdonough field, and tells you about concerts at emory
McDonough Field is a super versatile space here at Emory. You will see all kinds of events hosted here from concerts to speakers. When there isn't speakers or concerts it makes an even better space to relax and enjoy the gorgeous grass field.
00:48
Mikaila tells you all you need to know about emory's library!
Academics
Learn all there is to know about the library here at Emory.
Emory University Clairmont Tower

01:00
Mikaila gives you a tour of clairmont campus - upper classmen housing options
Dorms
Emory Clairmont Campus is an option that upperclassmen have to live in. Larger rooms and nicer amenities, these make a great place to live if you want to stay close to campus.

Emory University Cox Hall

00:28
Mikaila gives you a glimpse of cox hall dining
Food
Cox Hall is a typical food court style dining option on campus. Tacos, barbeque, froyo, and even coke freestyle machines!
00:26
Views from emory's weekly farmer's market
Food

Emory University Emory University Department of Chemistry

00:16
Mikaila takes a break to show you a cute study spot on campus
Campus
00:31
Emory's beautiful chem building
Academics
The most beautiful building on campus is by far the Chemistry building. Brand new and full of smart technology and fresh equipment this place will make your mouth drop.
