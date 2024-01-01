There is only one dining hall at Oxford since the student body is small, BUT the food selection does not suffer! Check out all that food!! Lilian's is for popularly called Lils and its the one and only dining hall on campus. There is a variety of food choices and a lot of accommodations to those students who are kosher or have gluten or lactose allergies. It's technically the "new" Lils because the old Lils building is still across the street. (If you look at the streetview, you'll see hows "new" Lils was being built) Old Lils is now used as an event space in the evenings and it's open for students to quietly study throughout the day.