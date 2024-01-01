YOU'RE WATCHING
Emory University Dining & Food
Lil's fine dining part 2!
Lil's makes it super easy to clean up after yourself and leave Lil's looking nice and clean for the rest of the students. Lots of tour groups come through and Oxford students want the dining hall to look really nice for all the prospective students (and you)!
Rise n' dine with mikaila and the girls!
Look at how good this food looks. Rise N' Dine is a great diner located right near campus providing you with a fun place to go on the weekends with friends.
Lil's fine dining
There is only one dining hall at Oxford since the student body is small, BUT the food selection does not suffer! Check out all that food!! Lilian's is for popularly called Lils and its the one and only dining hall on campus. There is a variety of food choices and a lot of accommodations to those students who are kosher or have gluten or lactose allergies. It's technically the "new" Lils because the old Lils building is still across the street. (If you look at the streetview, you'll see hows "new" Lils was being built) Old Lils is now used as an event space in the evenings and it's open for students to quietly study throughout the day.
Covington square is the place to hangout. with restaurants like bread and butter, your pie, scoops, and the mystic grill, how could you not go check it out!
The city of Oxford is a small city in a rural part of Georgia and there's not a whole lot to do, sadly. The town next to it, however, is Covington and there's a super cute place called Covington Square where college students and families can go hang out and EAT. My favorite is going to Scoops; it's basically a child's wildest dream come true!! Scoops, and Covington Square in general, is adorable and a very chill place to hang out with friends. You NEED to come visit it. 11/10 would definitely recommend.
Mikaila shows you emory village - "it meets all of your food needs!
Emory Village is a super cute place where you can find all your tummy desires. Mikailas favorite breakfast place is called Rise n' Dine.
Mikaila gives you a glimpse of cox hall dining
Cox Hall is a typical food court style dining option on campus. Tacos, barbeque, froyo, and even coke freestyle machines!
Nava breaks down the dining options at emory
Let Nava share with you all there is to know about the Dining options on campus at Emory.
