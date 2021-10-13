Sign Up
Equality Charter School Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Equality Charter School virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Equality Charter School is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Equality Charter School virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Equality Charter School vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Equality Charter School campus by taking you around New York. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Equality Charter School virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Equality Charter School in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Equality Charter School is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Equality Charter School people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Equality Charter School and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Equality Charter School in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Equality Charter School?

For your convenience, below is a list of Equality Charter School places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Equality Charter School virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Equality Charter School on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Equality Charter School in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Equality Charter School virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Equality Charter School virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Equality Charter School virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Equality Charter School in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Equality Charter School. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Equality Charter School and New York during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:36
Thank you for your donation to equality charter school!
Demo Account
Thank You for Your Donation to Equality Charter School!
01:34
Meet cristina strahle, spanish teacher at equality
Demo Account Interview
Meet Cristina Strahle, Spanish Teacher at Equality
01:50
Educational equity and why i chose equality charter with cristina strahle
Demo Account Academics
Educational Equity and Why I Chose Equality with Cristina Strahle
01:35
Respect and trust within the equality charter staff, with cristina strahle
Demo Account Academics
Respect and Trust within Equality Staff, with Cristina Strahle
01:18
Culture of growth and teamwork at equality with cristina strahle
Demo Account Interview
Culture of Growth and Teamwork at Equality with Cristina Strahle
01:20
Growing in the art of teaching at equality with cristina strahle
Demo Account Interview
Growing in the Art of Teaching at Equality with Cristina Strahle
00:58
Hands-on learning environment at equality with cristina strahle
Demo Account Academics
Hands-on Learning environment at Equality with Cristina Strahle
02:03
Meet ciara, 9th grade career & literacy and 10th grade health teacher at equality charter high school
Demo Account Interview
Meet Ciara, 9th Grade Career & Literacy and 10th Grade Health Teacher at Equality Charter High School
03:07
The "lend a helping hand" culture at equality charter high school (with ciara)
Demo Account Interview
The "Lend a Helping Hand" Culture at Equality Charter High School with Ciara
02:21
Why i came to equality -- and why i stayed (with ciara)
Demo Account Interview
Why I Came to Equality -- and Why I Stayed (with Ciara)
