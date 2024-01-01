YOU'RE WATCHING
Florida International University (FIU) Campus
01:01
Ryder business building (and auditorium)
As a psychology major I have a psych class in the business building (specifically in the auditorium)
01:09
Gold and blue parking garages
Not just parking but also banking and where yu get your FIU ONE card
00:47
The names of the buildings (and the mystery of owa ehan)
Our buildings are numbered in different languages